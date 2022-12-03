Argentina vs Australia live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

For the first time in 16 years, Australia have qualified for the World Cup knockouts, and they've been rewarded with a tie against pre-tournament favorites Argentina. The two-time world champions started in dreadful fashion but have improved markedly, though the Socceroos are a team with nothing to lose and everything to gain. Here's how to watch an Argentina vs Australia live stream in the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina seem to have finally ditched the Lionel Messi-first mentality that has hamstrung them at so many previous tournaments and, as a result Julian Alvarez, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez have all emerged as game-breakers and match-winners. Messi isn't done yet, but Lionel Scaloni's Albiceleste are so much more than their famed No.10, and they're beginning to show it.

However, there might just be an opportunity for Australia if they're willing to throw caution to the wind. The only team that was brave enough to take a front-foot approach against Argentina during the group stage was Saudi Arabia, and it paid off spectacularly. The Argentine backline had no answer to the Saudis, but wasn't really tested in either of the subsequent games.

Aussie widemen Mathew Leckie and Craig Goodwin have bombed up the pitch at every opportunity, and to tremendous effect too. Australia have only scored three times, but Leckie and Goodwin have each chipped in with a goal and an assist, and if Graham Arnold's full-backs are able to free them up, they could cause havok once again.

Argentina vs Australia kicks off at 2pm ET, 11am PT and 7pm GMT. Follow our guide on how to watch an Argentina vs Australia live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

(opens in new tab) Football fans in the UK can watch an Argentina vs Australia live stream for free on ITVX (opens in new tab), and many more World Cup 2022 games too. Coverage of the tournament is split evenly between the ITV and BBC. Argentina vs Australia kicks-off at 7pm GMT. Every ITV game will be live streamed on the broadcaster's ITVX platform for those with a valid TV license. Away from home in the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from abroad (opens in new tab). ITVX (opens in new tab) is free to use and works across a wide range of devices. Do bear in mind that ITV relaunched ITV Hub as ITVX, so don't be surprised if the branding changes. You can watch all of the other World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab) on BBC iPlayer.

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your virtual location and access any streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in the US can watch Argentina vs Australia on Fox, with kick-off set for 2pm ET / 11am PT on Saturday. Coverage of the 2022 World Cup is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox is showing every game from this Monday onwards. If you have the channels on cable, you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Argentina vs Australia live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an Argentina vs Australia live stream. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch an Argentina vs Australia live stream on SBS, which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On Demand (opens in new tab). Brace yourself for an early start, as Argentina vs Australia kicks off at 6am AEDT on Sunday morning. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS On Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Argentina vs Australia live stream. Kick-off is at 8am NZDT on Sunday morning. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. Just be warned that the Argentina vs Australia live stream kicks off at 12.30am IST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Argentina have no injury concerns to contend with, but the contrasting form of forwards Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez has given Lionel Scaloni a potential selection headache.

Graham Arnold's squad is also in good nick, and has coped well without first-choice striker Martin Boyle, who picked up an injury before the tournament and didn't travel to Qatar.

Tuesday, November 22

Argentina 1 - 2 Saudi Arabia

Saturday, November 26

Argentina 2 - 0 Mexico

Wednesday, November 30

Poland 0 - 2 Argentina

Tuesday, November 22

France 4 - 1 Australia

Saturday, November 26

Tunisia 0 - 1 Australia

Wednesday, November 30

Australia 1 - 0 Denmark