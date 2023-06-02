Alcaraz vs Shapovalov live stream: how to watch French Open Third Round online

Watch a Alcaraz vs Shapovalov live stream

After a Alcaraz vs Shapovalov live stream? The whole tournament is free on 9Now in Australia. Use a VPN to watch free from anywhere in the world if you're an Aussie abroad. In the US, the Roland Garros tennis is live on Peacock and NBC. It's TSN in Canada, and Eurosport and Discovery+ in the UK. Full details on how to watch Alcaraz vs Shapovalov just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Friday, June 2 Expected start time: 8.15pm CET / 7.15pm BST / 2.15pm ET / 11.15am PT / 4.15am AEST Free live stream: 9Now (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Alcaraz vs Shapovalov preview

After being made to battle through to this third round clash, French Open favorite Carlos Alcaraz will be hoping for a much smoother time as he takes on 26th seed Denis Shapovalov today.

Spanish star Alcaraz was made to work after an unexpected battle with Japan’s Taro Daniel. The 112th seed took the second set and gaining the upper hand before the world no.1 eventually took control to win the absorbing match 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Canada's Shapovalov meanwhile made it through to the third round at Roland Garros for the first time with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Italy's Matteo Arnaldi on Wednesday.

This match marks the first time these two players have met, with the pair sharing a similar baseline style of play.

While Shapovalov's single-handed backhand is a weapon to be feared, Alcaraz will be expected to extend his superb 22-2 record on clay this year with another win.

Here's how to get Alcaraz vs Shapovalov live stream and watch the French Open wherever you are.

How to live stream Alcaraz vs Shapovalov for FREE

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch the 2023 French Open for FREE on 9Gem. That means viewers can also fire up a free French Open live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch the French Open on 9Now from abroad. Play is expect to get underway at 4.15am AEST. Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch French Open tennis from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing the 2023 French Open.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch an Alcaraz vs Shapovalov live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch French Open 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch French Open 2023: live stream Alcaraz vs Shapovalov in the US without cable

The 2023 French Open is split between Peacock TV and NBC in the US. Both services are showing both of the finals, but they've got two semi-finals apiece, and Peacock is the only place to watch the night sessions. Play is expected to get underway at 2.15pm ET / 11.15am PT. How to watch 2023 French Open without cable: Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC as part of its Sling Blue package in most major markets. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get $10 off your first month. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Alcaraz vs Shapovalov French Open 2023: live stream tennis for free in the UK

The French Open is no longer on free-to-air TV in the UK. Instead, tennis fans need to subscribe to Eurosport or its streaming arm Discovery+ to tune in. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. Play is expected to get underway at 7.15pm BST. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to live stream Alcaraz vs Shapovalov French Open 2023 and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch French Open tennis on TSN. Play is expected to get underway at 2.15pm ET / 11.15am PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a French Open live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

Start your engines: the best F1 live streams

How to watch Alcaraz vs Shapovalov French Open 2023: live stream tennis in New Zealand