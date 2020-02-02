Ajax vs PSV live stream: how to watch Eredivisie football 2020 online from anywhere

There's been a contrasting set of fortunes for these two behemoths of the Dutch Eredivisie this season. Can PSV get things back on track against their big rivals? You'll be able to find out by watching a live stream of Ajax vs PSV from anywhere in the world with our guide below.

While Ajax may not have hit the scintillating heights of the football they played last season, they've nevertheless hauled themselves to pull away at the top of the league with AZ Alkmaar. PSV on the other hand have made a shocking start to the season, with their form resulting in boss Mark van Bommel being relieved of his duties.

Ajax vs PSV - where and when This huge Eredivisie clash is taking place at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Sunday. Kick-off is at 4.45pm CET, which means a 3.45pm GMT start for those tuning in from the UK, and a 10.45am ET and 7.45am PT early hours start for folk in the US.

Despite their table-topping position, Ajax will be out to reverse something of a recent slump, having lost two of their three games before the league’s winter break. Boss Erik ten Hag is also having to soldier on with a nightmare injury list that has seen David Neres, Quincy Promes and Hakim Ziyech cast to the sidelines.

The PSV players appear to have responded to new boss Ernest Faber who is unbeaten in his opening three games, but his squad has taken a blow with the transfer window departure of forward Steven Bergwijn to Tottenham Hotspur.

It's set to be an explosive clash between two big rivals, and you won't need to miss a minute of the action by reading our Ajax vs PSV live stream Dutch Eredivisie guide below.

How to stream Ajax vs PSV live in the UK

Premier Sports has the broadcast rights to show live action from the Dutch league this season in the UK. The disappointing news, however, is that they don't have plans to show this match live. The only alternative is to use one of our best VPNs as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to watch Ajax vs PSV: US live stream

ESPN obtained the rights to Eredivisie last year and the network is once again offering its live coverage of matches online via its streaming service ESPN+, including Ajax vs PSV. Kick off is at 10.45am ET and 7.45am PT. A subscription to ESPN+ costs $4.99 per month - pretty darn cheap - and it includes access on laptop, desktop, mobile apps as well as TV streaming boxes such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. And there's no commitment either, you can discontinue the service at any time. Click the link to head to sign up to ESPN+ or learn more about the service If you're outside the US but still want to watch that ESPN+ coverage, then there's the possibility of using a VPN to access it from abroad.

How to watch a live stream of this Eredivisie League clash in Canada

Somewhat surprisingly, no broadcaster or streaming service has picked up the rights to air Eredivisie League live in Canada. You could try a VPN to digitally relocate yourself to another area of the world that is showing it - just be prepared to fall foul when needing a localised credit card to sign up...

How to live stream the Eredivisie League in Australia

As with Canada, no broadcaster has scooped up live rights to show Eredivisie over in Oz. If you're desperate to get your fix of Dutch footy action, you could give a VPN a spin digitally spoof your location to a part of the world that's lucky enough to be showing live Dutch games. Just be aware the you may run into issues if you use a non-localised credit card when you attempt to sign up.