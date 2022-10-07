AC Milan vs Juventus live stream: how to watch Serie A online from anywhere

Juventus take on the reigning champions at the San Siro, and only victory will suffice. Juve are well off the pace in the title race and pressure has been mounting on Max Allegri, but if there's ever a good time to face Milan it's right now. Italian football doesn't get much bigger than this, so read on to find out how to get an AC Milan vs Juventus live stream and watch Serie A online from anywhere.

The Rossoneri are the walking wounded at the moment, with first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan, defensive lynchpin Simon Kjaer, chief playmaker Alexis Saelemaekers and talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic all currently unavailable to Stefano Pioli. And the absences have told. Milan, once a byword for defensive solidity, haven't kept a clean sheet in seven games.

However, they still possess one of the most potent attacking units in the league. On his day, Rafael Leão can be unstoppable, while time after time Olivier Giroud has shown himself to be their man for the big occasion.

If Juventus lose, there's a legitimate chance that Allegri could be out on his ear, but with that talent he has at his disposal, he'll expect to at least go down fighting. Angel Di Maria and Dusan Vlahovic are showing signs of flickering back into form, while Adrien Rabiot has emerged as an unlikely cult hero.

Juve would leapfrog the hosts with a win, but victory for Milan would see them pull level with the league leaders - and seven clear of Juventus. Follow our guide to get an AC Milan vs Juventus live stream and watch Serie A online from anywhere.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

AC Milan vs Juventus live stream: how to watch Serie A soccer in the US

(opens in new tab) AC Milan vs Juventus kicks off at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Saturday, and US broadcast rights for Serie A and the Coppa Italia are once again with Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) for the 2022/23 season. A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab) for new customers, meaning you can watch this game for nothing. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Alongside Serie A, the platform also has live broadcast rights for Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, as well as a host of other sports and TV shows. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can connect to the same subscription services they pay for at home wherever they are - all that’s needed is a reliable VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch AC Milan vs Juventus from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream AC Milan vs Juventus in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream AC Milan vs Juventus from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the big VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you have it downloaded and installed, just go ahead and open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', and you'll virtually transport yourself back home - it really is that easy. Then you're ready to watch your Serie A live stream of choice wherever you are in the world.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'USA' or 'Australia'

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Paramount Plus if you're from the US or Kayo Sports if you're from Australia.

How to watch AC Milan vs Juventus: live stream Serie A in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of AC Milan vs Juventus, which kicks off at 5pm BST on Saturday evening. However, because of the Saturday afternoon blackout, BT Sport 1 will join the action 15 minutes after kick-off, at 5.15pm. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the game on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch Serie A like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

AC Milan vs Juventus live stream: how to watch Serie A soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch AC Milan vs Juventus on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is the home of Serie A soccer this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 12pm ET / 9am PT on Saturday. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to EPL soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to live stream AC Milan vs Juventus for FREE in Australia: watch Serie A online

(opens in new tab) beIN Sports has the rights to show Serie A football in Australia, but brace yourself for a late one, with AC Milan vs Juventus set to kick-off at 3am AEDT in the small hours of Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can can sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab). That said, sports streaming service Kayo Sports includes beIN Sports in its package - and it also offers a FREE 7-day Kayo Sports trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Basic plan costs just $27.50 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium (opens in new tab) represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support, which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, F1, cricket... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.