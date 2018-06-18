2018 NRL Premiership: How to watch the entire Rugby League season live online

Rugby League is undeniably one of Australia’s favourite sports, with fans often bundling up and facing the cold and the rain just to watch their favourite teams battle it out, each striving to one up the opposition.

But you don’t have to brave the winter weather and spend money on stadium tickets in order to watch the entire 2018 NRL season live. While catching the matches on free-to-air television is probably the easiest option, it’s perhaps not the most convenient. With multiple online streaming options now on offer, however, you don’t have to stay glued to the couch to see every scrum and cheer every try.

NRL 2018 schedule: The matches in the latest round

While Round 1 of the 2018 NRL Premiership kicked off in March, we’re deep into the season now with Round 16 kicking off on June 28 between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Parramatta Eels.

The regular season ends September 2, when the final round will begin, but in the meantime, these are the matches in the next round. All times listed are in AEST.

Thursday, June 28: Dragons vs Eels at 7:50pm

Friday, June 29: Warriors vs Sharks at 6pm

Friday, June 29: Roosters vs Storm at 7:55pm

Saturday, June 30: Panthers vs Sea Eagles at 3pm

Saturday, June 30: Knights vs Bulldogs at 5:30pm

Saturday, June 30: Broncos vs Raiders at 7:35pm

Sunday, July 1: West Tigers vs Titans at 3pm

Sunday, July 1: Rabbitohs vs Cowboys at 4:10pm

Watching the 2018 NRL season on free-to-air television

The Nine Network holds the broadcast rights for just three matches in each round, with Fox Sports owning the rights to the last five. As such, watching the 2018 NRL season on free-to-air telly can get a tad confusing.

If you live in NSW or Queensland, you can catch both Thursday games and the second Friday night match on Channel 9 (or on Channel 90 if you want hi-def quality images), along with the Sunday afternoon one. In Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia, the matches will be broadcast on GEM.

All matches in the final round, however, will be broadcast over the Nine Network around the country, on either GEM or Channel 9.

Livestream the 2018 NRL season

The best way to catch every NRL game is online. Nine Network’s 9Now app, available on desktop , iOS and Android , will provide a live stream of all the matches that the network holds the rights for, along with all the matches in the finals. In fact, it’s the best place to watch the State of Origin games as well, with five separate streams available to give the spectator different perspectives on each match.

To catch the other five games each round, you’ll need a Foxtel subscription. New subscribers to the Foxtel Now streaming service get a two-week trial period which is free, but be sure to get a sports package if you want to follow the NRL season online.

If you aren’t too keen on switching between the Nine Network and Foxtel, your best option is to get yourself an NRL Live Pass . While Telstra customers often get free access to the NRL Live Pass as part of their mobile plan, it’s available to everyone for $3.99 a week, or $99.99 for an annual subscription. This will provide you with a live stream of every game of the 2018 NRL season, with the exception of the 2018 State of Origin series and the 2018 NRL Grand Final match. A replay of these matches will be available on the NRL Live Pass, however.

To watch them live, you’ll need to revert to either a Foxtel subscription or watch it live on one of the Nine Network’s platforms.

The NRL Live Pass app is available for both iOS and Android , but keep in mind that there are limitations on the display size of the live stream, so you won’t be able to cast it to a bigger screen like your TV. The maximum display size for the NRL Live Pass is 7-inches diagonal, with full-screen mode unavailable on devices with larger displays.