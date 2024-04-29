Philips Hue sale at Amazon UK - top smart light bundles drop to record-low prices

Philips Hue are some of the best smart lighting solutions you can buy, offering vast a range of products and features to create the ideal ambiance in your home. There's one problem: they are pricey. But, the latest sale at Amazon has several discounted starter kits - including some record-low prices for bulbs, strips, bridges, and more.

The best value bundle and a great buy if you want to dip your toe into the world of smart lights is this Philips Hue Bulbs (2-Pack) + Philips Hue Bridge for £79.99 (was £144.98). Not only does this bundle sit at a record-low price, but it comes with a pair of white and colour bulbs, plus the Bridge that you need to connect them to so you can customise your lights through the Hue app. You can also sync them with other smart home devices that use Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

If it's LED strips you're after, then you might want to consider this Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus v4 + Philips Hue Bridge at Amazon for £92.99 (was £116.45). This bundle has been £10 cheaper before, but this is the lowest price since Black Friday for the colourful and flexible smart lighting option. You get 2m of lights, adhesive tape to secure it to any surface, and a connector should you wish to cut the strip down to a smaller size and reuse the excess elsewhere.

Check out more info on these two options below, as well as other Philips Hue lights on sale such as standing lights and extension kits.

Today's best Philips Hue deals at Amazon

Philips Hue White and Colour Bulbs (2-Pack) + Philips Hue Bridge: was £144.98 now £79.99 at Amazon

Not sure where to start with smart lighting? Here's what I'd suggest. This affordable starter kit that's back down to its record-low price includes a pair of bulbs and the Hue Bridge to connect them to. Once set up, you can use the simple Hue app to control and customise them. This particular bundle comes with two GU10 bulbs. Versions with B22 and E27 bulbs are on sale, too, but are currently going in and out of stock.

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus v4 + Philips Hue Bridge: was £116.45 now £92.99 at Amazon

If you'd prefer strip lights instead then this discounted bundle comes with a Lightstrip Plus as well as the Philips Hue Bridge. This set has only been £10 cheaper once before during Black Friday, so today's offer is great outside of a major sales event. The 2m strip can be shaped and cut as you please, making it ideal for around TVs, bed frames, skirting boards, headrests and more.

Philips Hue Signe Table Lamp + Philips Hue Bridge: was £200.98 now £157.99 at Amazon

One other option is this unique standing lamp from Philips Hue that's down to its lowest price since Black Friday. Standing around 55cm tall it'll comfortably fit on a sideboard, or you can set up a pair on your bedside tables to create a more complete effect. Once again, the Philips Hue Bridge is included in this bundle so you can pair it to your phone to control and customise colours.

If you want to read more before you hit that buy button then check out our very positive Philips Hue review that praised the ease of use, great customisation options and handy app experience. I've also dropped a few more of today's best smart light deals below so you can compare them to everything available now.