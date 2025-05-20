This robovac will vacuum, mop and clean itself for just AU$799 – grab the Ecovacs Deebot T20e for its lowest price yet

I've been testing Ecovacs' robot vacuums for nearly a decade now and I'm impressed by their evolution. They went from being basic vacuums to smart do-it-alls very quickly – and forced other brands to keep up.

One of the best Deebots in recent times was the T20 Omni. It was pricey at launch (costing AU$1,799) and didn't come with a lot of suction (just 6,000Pa). It still scored an impressive 4.5 stars in our Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni review, so you can imagine how well this more-powerful sibling will perform.

With a higher 7,100Pa of suction, the T20e Omni will usually set you back AU$1,999 when it's at full price – a lot more than the newer and even more powerful Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni. However, as there's currently a whopping 60% discount that drops the price down to just AU$799. That's an absolute steal and I would recommend you suck up these savings if you've been eying an all-in-robot vacuum.

Ecovacs Deebot T20e Omni: was AU$1,999 now AU$799 at Amazon Save AU$1,200 While we haven't tested this specific model, the regular Deebot T20 Omni scored really well in our review. The key difference is that this T20e has higher suction power, and also washes its mops with cold water rather than hot. Still, this massive discount should quieten any complaints because this is fantastic value for money – and all-time-low price.

How can I recommend something we've not reviewed, I hear you ask. That's because I feel confident that we can extrapolate from the performance of the T20 Omni. And I've personally tested its T30 successor and think it's the best-value all-in-one robot vacuum.

Sure, the T30 Omni looks different and has better specs, but for just AU$799, you're getting even better value if you predominantly have hard floors. Considering I found that the newer model struggles on dirty carpets in my Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni review despite its 11,000Pa suction, I'm won't suggest the T20e Omni will do any better with its 7,100Pa of power.

Let it work on a hard floor, though, and it will do a good job of everyday cleaning. It will vacuum, mop, empty the dustbin on its own, wash its mop pads and then dry them too. All you need to do is set it all up in the map, add schedules and routines, and make sure the clean water is refilled regularly, and the dirty water is regularly emptied. That's minimal effort, right?

However, I should mention that the T20e Omni uses cold water to wash the mops – not hot, as it does in the T20 and T30 Omni models. Still, I've chucked those mop pads into the machine every once in a while with no issues.

Similar machines – the ones that do all the functions I've listed above – typically cost upwards of two grand. Sure, they come with more suction, but that doesn't always translate into good performance – a case in point being the Roborock Qrevo Edge.

So, trust me when I say that the T20e Omni will be a great cleaner for homes with hard floors without burning a hole in your pocket.

If, however, you do have a little spare change, you could also consider the Deebot T30 Omni, which is also discounted right now, albeit only by 34%. It's still a fantastic investment. I even appreciated its design more than any other similar robovac.

Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni: was AU$1,749 now AU$1,149 at Amazon Save AU$600 According to our Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni review, this all-in-one robot vacuum represents excellent value even at full price. It balances price and feature-set well, but also performed just as good in our tests. While it might struggle on carpets, particularly if you have pets who shed a lot, it'll be fantastic if you predominately have hard floors. It even gets edge cleaning done better than some other more expensive models.

No matter which Deebot you opt for, you'll have a handy helper in both. Just note that both will also incur some ongoing costs – the replacement dust bags every month or so (depending on use) and the mop pads as they start to wear out.