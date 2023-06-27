Amazon Prime Day Coffee Machine Deals 2023: what to expect

If you’ve been holding off buying a coffee machine this year because you’re after a good deal, you’ve only got a little longer to wait. Prime Day is happening on July 11 and we’re expecting to see some good deals on coffee makers, featuring big brands from Nespresso to Ninja, so you can start your day off right without breaking the bank.

We've found that in the past, some of the very best Prime Day deals are on coffee makers, since they’re such a coveted home appliance. Investing in a good coffee maker can save you cash in the long run and grants you the freedom to make your coffee of choice from the comfort of your home - so you won’t even have to get out of your pajamas. A good coffee machine can be a game-changer if you can’t get the day rolling without that bitter-sweet boost, or you're looking to impress your coffee connoisseur friends.

A good coffee machine will deliver exquisite flavors that’ll put chain coffee places to shame. In our ranking of the best coffee machines , we dive deep into how to decide which machine will work best for you.

For example, if speed is your priority, because you need that caffeine injection right before work or school we’d recommend single-serve pod-based coffee machines. Pop pod in, get coffee. Alternatively, if you're looking to perfect your coffee-making game, you might want to opt for one of the best espresso machines instead. Whatever you're looking for, we'll collate all the best deals right here once Prime Day 2023 kicks off.

Amazon Prime Day coffee maker deals: FAQs

When will Amazon Prime Coffee Machine deals be available?

Amazon Prime day will fall between July 11-12, so we’ll see most deals launch one minute into the first day. That being said, Amazon will usually launch on-day-only deals and ‘Lightening’ deals during the event so don’t worry if the machine you’re after isn’t immediately on sale. Even if you don’t see a price slash right away, there’s a high chance the machine you have in mind is going to have a shorter deal lifespan.



If you do see a great offer that’s speaking to you - go for it! It’s Prime Day, don’t wait for the chance that they’ll be a better deal, take the good deals and keep it stepping. You tend to see some offers launch before Prime Day officially kicks off, so keep a close watch on this page as we’ll be sharing what we think are especially great deals right here.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

It wouldn’t be called Prime Day if you didn’t need Prime to access the deals. The thing Amazon wants to encourage you most to do with this event is to get you to subscribe to Amazon Prime, which is why it hogs all these deals from Prime members only. The good news though, is you can simply get a free trial of Prime in order to access the deals and then cancel it and pretend you never did that.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Day coffee maker deals: what to expect

If you’re after cheap coffee maker deals there’s no better time than Prime Day, and we’re expecting to see plenty of discounts across high-end machines and budget brewers alike. Top brands like Nespresso, Ninja, Mr Coffee (great name), and Breville will likely dominate the discount list, so if you spot a mouth-watering deal on any of these popular brands that looks too good to miss, don't wait!

Nespresso and Ninja are likely to get pretty sizeable discounts - and based on last year's deals we’ll probably see similar, if not the same, products pop up price-slashed. If you’re after a splurge and want to buy the best coffee machine out there, the king of the hill in our coffee machine ranking, keep an eye out for the Moccamaster KBGV Select.

This minimalist machine is at the top of our list of the best coffee machines with a five-star review for very good reasons. The colorful, striking design will add a pop of flavor to any kitchen, and the design is very beginner-friendly and easy to use. This elegant machine brews impeccable coffee with menial fuss and boasts a removable filter holder so you can weigh up the exact right amount of coffee without any dripping.

As we said, you’re very likely to find what you’re looking for this Prime Day, and there will be plenty of deals ready to make sure you get the perfect brew at a reasonable price.

Last year's Prime Day coffee maker deals in the US

Keurig K-Elite single-serve pod coffee machine: $189.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - Coffee machines are really popular this Amazon Prime Day event and we've already seen the budget-focused Keurig K- Slim model sell out at its lowest price. While we're sad to see it go, there's still an awesome Prime Day deal on the K-Elite model, which features a handy iced coffee mode - very useful these days you'll agree. It's a bit pricier, but this model is still really easy to use and supports a range of brew sizes.

Instant Pot Solo single-serve coffee machine: $119 $57.95 at Amazon

Save $62 - If you're on more of a budget, consider picking up this Instant Pot solo pod coffee machine. It's got a smaller water reservoir overall but will still offer a great cup of coffee and save countertop space to boot. We particularly like this model because it can take both pods and ground coffee - the latter of which opens you up to a whole world of different varieties and brands of beans.

Keurig K- Slim Single Serve coffee maker: $129.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - Working from home? Why not outfit your kitchen or home office with a handy little coffee machine like this Keurig. Since it's a pod machine, it's easy to use and being just 5 inches wide means it'll fit into even the tightest of desk situations. It doesn't have the biggest reservoir in the world but it's capable of making a single cup really quickly. Today's price is a record low and brings this handy little appliance down under half price.

Last year's Prime Day coffee maker deals in the UK

Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine: £123.51 £60.99 at Amazon

Save £62.52 – Just like other Nespresso devices this coffee machine can take any compatible pod and speedily brew a range of hot beverages in sizes from large mugs to teeny espresso shots – it's like having your own personal barista. Thanks to this year's Prime Day sale it's currently just £1 more expensive than its lowest ever price. So, while we have seen it cheaper, we know this deal is pretty much as good as it gets.

Nespresso Vertuo Next: £150 £80 at Amazon

Save £70 – The world's best coffee machine is currently on sale during Prime Day so you can enjoy mess-free, barista-style coffee from the comfort of your own home – all for a little bit less than it would normally cost. While we have seen the Vertuo next as low as £72 in the past, it's been nearer £145 since February so this is still a deal to take advantage of if you're in the mood for a new brew maker.

Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine: £479.95 £260.99 at Amazon

Save £219 - This pod coffee machine allows you to create personalised cafe style quality coffees at home, and create your favourite recipes. The fully automatic steam wand will create perfectly textured milk, and is something which will even clean itself. Today's deal is the cheapest we've seen it for over two years, so it's a good time to invest if you want a more advanced coffee machine.