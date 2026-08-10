Summer holidays are a great time for soaking up the sun, but if your booked trip location is a little hotter than you were expecting this year — dare I say it, slightly too hot — it's worth making a plan to keep yourself comfortable enough to enjoy the break. Below, I've rounded up my keep-cool kit list for tackling too-balmy summer days.

To start off, arm yourself with a portable fan. Both Shark and Dyson have come out with stellar options this summer. The Shark ChillPill has a cooling plate and misting function, for a multi-pronged attack on the heat, while the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool is just a straightforward fan... but an extremely effective one (we preferred the HushJet in our side-by-side tests). If you're holidaying more locally, I've also included a couple of cordless desktop fans that would be great for more general use, including in the bedroom while you're trying to sleep.

I'd also seek out some good insulated containers for your food and drinks — Yeti and Hydro Flask make my favorite water bottles (go for a straw cap to encourage you to keep sipping on-the-go) and soft coolers. Finally, I've included some cheaper products for a quick hit of instant coldness: snappable cold towels and a sleep mask you can pop in the freezer.

Cool customers

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.