usmile Y10 Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush review: The best battery life in a brush

The usmile Y10 Pro brings a display to this new price point and does with it smart sensors and adaptive brushing to get you a supersonic clean. Combine that with a stunning six-month battery life, easy and fast USB-C charging, plus a useful haptic timer, and this makes cleaning to a professional level far more accessible.

usmile Y10 Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush: One minute review

The usmile Y10 Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush is smart brush that gets you some high-end features, in a model that is priced lower than you might expect. There are few other screen-toting brushes out there, and you'll pay a premium for that. So does that help get the Y10 Pro in the list of best electric toothbrush options?

A screen alone won't do that, but when combined with all the other features this is a very compelling option for your mouth indeed. The brush is adaptive meaning it's able to change the power and style of brushing to suit the various parts of your mouth. All that should mean an ideal clean without damaging your gums in the process.

Then there's that stunning battery life. Despite packing in the features, this can keep it going for a whopping six months before it needs a charge. That makes it better than the top-end premium likes of the Oral-B iO Series 10 and the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000.

This even charges using traditional USB-C, meaning no silly bathroom charger you need to carry about with you. That said, it doesn't come with a travel case and some of the guidance on the screen can be oddly worded. But with four cleaning modes, well-designed bristle head and a sleek finish, this is an impressive brush indeed.

usmile Y10 Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush review: Price and availability

Priced at $109 / £86 / AU$166

The usmile Y10 Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush is available online to be bought directly from the company and shipped internationally. The price stands at $109 / £86 / AU$166 although this can vary.

At time of publishing, for example, there is a sale on and the pricing is $88.49 / £70 / AU$170. That gets you the brush, two brush heads and a USB-C charging cable.

You will need to buy replacement heads that are specifically designed for this brush. This can be found online from the site direct, or via retailers like Amazon, priced at $19.99 / £15.85 / AU$30.50 for a set of four Whitening Brush Heads.

Value score: 4.5 / 5

usmile Y10 Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush review: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Value Battery life Six months Sonic vibrations 38,000 per minute Modes 4 (Smart, Clean, White and Soft) Charging stand No Timer Yes, two minute with 30-second haptics Charge time 4-5 hours

usmile Y10 Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush review: Design

IPX8 waterproof

USB-C charging

Color display

This brush certainly looks premium with that sleek finish, color display, and those quality-looking metallic edges to the screen and main button. The shape is pretty standard, largely because that shape works for comfort and weight balance. That said, this is a little longer than some – likely down to that inbuilt USB-C charging port and the very long battery life.

The head is easily replaceable and features a wave design to the bristles for deep cleaning. This is designed specifically to whiten teeth and penetrate deeply. Helpfully, the colors of the head are designed to fade over a period of three months so you can see when it's time to replace that with a new head.

There are two buttons, one to power the brush on and off and another to select modes and cycle through them. The brush is IPX8 waterproof, meaning it's sealed to the wet, to the point that you can brush your teeth while in the shower, if that's your thing.

The brush features a gyroscopic sensor which helps it to recognise the position you're using it in. That means it can offer more intelligent feedback, guidance and adaptiveness to give you the ideal brushing experience.

Design score: 5 / 5

usmile Y10 Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush review: Features

Impressive six-month battery

Fast charging

Four modes

One of the most impressive features of the Y10 Pro is a superb six-month battery life. That's based on you brushing twice daily for two minutes a session. So even if this comes up a little short of that, you're still looking at months more battery life than even the best efforts from big names like Oral-B and Philips. Then, with a four-hour charge from a standard USB-C cable, it means you rarely need to think about battery – twice a year, rarely.

That display is another of the powerful weapons in this brush's arsenal. It means that you can see the mode you're using, you can see a timer, you get feedback on details like plaque, you can see the areas in your mouth you need to brush, and you get a stats read-out at the end.

Feedback is an important feature too as the brush is equipped to detect how you're brushing and adapt its sonic vibrations to suit. That can mean pulsations between 31,000 and 38,000 per minute to get you the best brush for your teeth, but while protecting your gums in the process.

There is a lack of a travel case, but since this keeps the price down it can be a good thing – presuming you don't need one. It's a shame there isn't an option to buy one with it, or as an accessory though.

Features score: 4.5 / 5

usmile Y10 Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush review: Performance

Decent power levels

Amazing battery life

Odd feedback messages

When it comes to performance, this brush certainly packs plenty of power, giving enough sonic movement to really feel like you're getting the plaque and dirt off your teeth. The screen, which shows the area of your mouth that's been brushed or missed is also impressive, using the gyroscope to detect where you've brushed.

The timer with haptic feedback helps you to move between mouth sectors every 30 seconds. There is a red LED on the back to show when you're using too much force, although you'll need to either be in front of the mirror, or in the dark, to be able to see that flashing as it's oddly placed on the back of the brush.

The battery does indeed just keep going, so that's not something you'll need to worry about. With a display of how much life it has left displayed on that screen, you can keep track and rest easy knowing you have enough juice left – ideal if you're away and don't want to have to charge, for example. Although with that USB-C port even charging can be simple, using a phone cable.

The language on the display is a little odd at times, telling you "need enhance" presumably for better brushing being required. Or saying "many plaques" which makes sense but just feels budget that this wasn't picked up in production, and leaves you wondering about what other areas did get enough attention to detail.

For example, the four modes of Smart, Clean, White and Soft are supposed to adapt the vibrations on the brush head based on the modes and what area of your mouth it detects you working on. In reality, it's pretty tough to feel much difference which leaves you wondering just how effective these advanced claims are. That said, it does feel clean after use so even if every detail isn't as good as it seems, the results speak for themselves.

Performance score: 4/5

usmile Y10 Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush: Scorecard

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Comment Score Value Very well priced for rich features 4.5/5 Design Insane battery in a clean build 5/5 Features Useful adaptive cleaning and easy charging 4.5/5 Performance Wide cleaning modes with intelligent monitoring 4/5

usmile Y10 Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush: Should I buy?

Buy it if...

You want super battery life This has got to be the best battery performance of any brush, especially when you take into account the fast charging through a commonly available cable.

You need a screen To get a screen on a toothbrush is still rare and usually expensive so at this price point this clear display for feedback in great.

You want smart sonics Thanks to intelligent monitoring and feedback this gives you the best adaptive brushing and guidance you could want at this price.

Don't buy it if...

You travel a lot The lack of travel case might be a problem if you plan to be on the move quite a bit.

You want compact This is a slightly longer and larger brush than many others out there so if small is on your want list this might not be ideal for you.

Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Oral-B iO Series 6 Colgate Hum Smart Rhythm Battery life 20+ days 90 days Movement 8,800 oscillations+ 20,000 pulsations per minute 30,000 vibrations per minutes Charge time 12 hours AAA batteries Modes Five Two

Oral-B iO Series 6 An affordable way to get all the power of the iO Series with its pulsations and oscillations combination, to get the ultimate clean as well as that display for helpful feedback and mode selection. Read our full Oral-B iO Series 6 review

Colgate Hum Smart Rhythmic For a well-price sonic toothbrush, that offers replacement batteries as an option, this is a powerful pick with 30,000 vibrations per minute and two modes for decent brushing control. Read our full Colgate Hum Smart Rhythmic review

How I tested

I used the usmile Y10 Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush for weeks in order to test the effectiveness of the brush itself as well as that battery performance. I also visited the dentist during this time and was complemented on my cleaning efforts - reflecting well on this brush's performance.

My brushing was twice daily with that two-minute timer and haptic half-minute guidance vibrations used to get a full and fair brush.

I was also testing other brushes from Oral-B and more which allowed me to see the difference between features like extra modes, oscillations versus sonics, battery life, screes, apps and more.