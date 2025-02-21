Strava has quietly added four 2025 upgrades you might have missed
Strava is clamping down on rogue leaderboard results
- Strava has rolled out upgrades to its platform
- Tweaks include improvements to Leaderboard Integrity and Flyover sharing
- Its AI feature is also leaving beta thanks to positive feedback, with some new features in tow
Strava, the best fitness app for runners and cyclists, has rolled out a series of updates to its platform that bring improvements to its AI-powered coach, as well as leaderboard integrity and Flyover sharing tweaks.
Starting with AI, last year the company introduced Athlete Intelligence, a new AI-powered health coach that gives you insights into your progress. It delivers unique readouts for that activity and analysis based on your performance to give you a more instant sense of progress.
Strava has added virtual run and ride data, as well as power insights and segment analysis to Athlete Intelligence, and, excitingly, the feature is now out of beta. The company says this is based on positive feedback from both runners and riders, who reported more accurate insights with fewer mistakes.
Strava clamps down on leaderboard anomalies
If you've ever seen a Strava leaderboard score that was obviously clocked in a car or on an e-bike, we've got good news. Strava is now using machine learning to automatically analyze activities on Strava. It can identify unrealistic speeds, GPS errors, and other anomalies to stop skewed leaderboard results and remove "outliers and potential rule violations."
Strava says the next step will be to prevent bike rides from appearing on run leaderboards, and ride leaderboards from being plagued by scores achieved using the best electric bikes.
Strava is also upgrading Flyover off-platform sharing, so subscribers can now upload their Flyover directly to Instagram Stories or via a shareable link to other platforms.
Finally, subscribers can now compare their past efforts side-by-side to track improvements and progress. Your progress summary chart will include a comparison mode to contrast recent activities with past time ranges of training.
