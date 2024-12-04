Apple Watch dominates Strava running devices for 2024, even beating out Garmin

Strava has just dropped its annual Year in Sport: Trend Report for 2024, revealing that the Apple Watch is top of running, even beating out the best Garmin watches when it comes to popularity.

Every year Strava pulls data from its platform and surveys its users to give us some key highlights for 2024, and the results are as interesting as ever.

It tells us which of the best running shoes are most popular underfoot, which smartwatches are the most popular, and which sports and trends are on the up.

Strava by the numbers for 2024

(Image credit: Future)

So what are some of the headlines when it comes to Strava's 2024 in numbers?

Starting with the social aspects of Strava, the platform says its seeing a massive increase (59%) in group activities, including more activity where people stop and rest or grab a coffee. Pauses are also on the up, as are rest days, with marathon trainees logging no running uploads on 60% of the days leading up to a marathon.

But here at TechRadar, we're all about gear. The number one running shoe on Strava is the Nike Pegasus, while our number one pick for the best running shoe going, the Nike Vaporfly Next%, was the number one shoe for races, and the Nike Alphafly was the number one choice for marathons.

5K runners love the Apple Watch, but longer distances draw more Garmin users. Overall though, the Apple Watch is king of the running devices. The number one pick was the Apple Watch Series (devices like the Series 10, 9, 8, and so on), while the number two pick was the cheap Apple Watch SE. Number three was the Garmin Forerunner 245.

Meanwhile, for cyclists, the top three devices were: the Garmin Edge 530, the Garmin Edge 830, and the Wahoo ELEMNT BOLT V1.

There are also social barriers being broken down. Strava says Boomers and Gen X beat Millenials and Gen Z in mileage and King-or-Queen of the Mountain crowns, with women 20% more likely than men to steal a crown on Strava in 2024.

Weight training is the fastest-growing sport on Strava amongst women (up 25%), while men uploading yoga or pilates increased by 15%.

Strava upset some fans recently with big news that it was making changes to its API which customers warn could seriously disrupt the app ecosystem built up around Strava. New restrictions include changes to the way data is handled, especially for use with AI.

Following community backlash Strava stated it was "steadfast" in its commitment to the app ecosystem it has helped create and says that fewer than .1% of all applications will be affected by the changes.