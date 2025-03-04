Specialized says calling its new Vado SL 2 Alloy an e-bike is still an insult – here's why

The Vado SL 2 has just launched

It's Specialized's latest mainstream electric bike

It features a 520W battery and up to five hours of ride time

Specialized has today unveiled the brand new alloy version of its Vado SL 2 e-bike, which the company says offers an unprecedented combination of power, speed, and range in its weight class.

We recently reviewed the exceptional Vado SL 2 Carbon and loved its excellent power, quiet ride, and smooth handling. However, it costs $6,500 USD, £5,500 UK / $9,900 AUS, an eye-watering amount even for the best e-bikes on the market.

Thankfully, Specialized now offers an alloy version of Vado SL 2 at a slightly more palatable £3,500/£3,800, with US and AUS pricing to be confirmed. That'll get you the new Vado SL 2 Alloy 4.0 or 5.0 respectively. So what do you get in the 4.0 and 5.0 models over the more expensive carbon option?

Specialized's Vado SL 2 alloy: on paper

The new 5.0 and 4.0 models are an ultra-light alloy version of the aforementioned 6.0 carbon. They're very similar in spec (hence the closeness in price). Both are available in either equipped or step-through configurations. They're both powered by Specialized's SL 1.2 motor, which generates 50nm of power and is good for 25kmh. Both have a 520wh integrated battery rated for up to five hours of ride time (e-bike range caveats notwithstanding), and both feature the Mastermind H3 with handlebar remote.

The 4.0 and 5.0 both feature aluminum frame and fork designs, as well as Future Shock 3.1 suspension. They also come with the same tires and wheels, and the same side and rear rack configurations for carrying luggage.

The 5.0 features Tektro TKD-148 brakes, as opposed to Tektro HD-R285 brakes on the 4.0. The 4.0 only has 10-speed gearing versus 11-speed on the 5.0, and the lights on the 5.0 are also slightly better.

The big miss over the more expensive carbon version is obviously the carbon frame. The motor also isn't as good, and the suspension and brakes are also uprated on the carbon model we've already reviewed.

The 4.0 and 5.0 don't feature a removable battery, just like the carbon model, which may be a turnoff for some. Otherwise, this looks like Specialized's best option yet for those who don't want to fork out on its wildly expensive Carbon model.