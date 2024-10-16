Specialized's Vado SL 2 electric bike arrives with Apple Find My and up to 5 hours of battery

Specialized, maker of some of the best electric bikes on the planet, has unveiled its brand new Vado SL 2, its lighter electric version of our top pick.

The Turbo Vado 4.0 is our number one choice thanks to its great power delivery, build quality, and fantastic range. Specialized is continuing all of those trends with the new Vado SL 2 carbon.

Costing a cool £5,500/$6,500/AU$9,900, the Turbo Vado SL 2 6.0 is very light. The more expensive LTD version is only 14.9kg (the normal version is 39.7lbs/17.9kg) and features Specialized's SL 1.2 motor from the LEVO SL 2 for snappy acceleration.

Power is delivered quietly, and can achieve a top speed of 15.5 mph thanks to 320 watts of power. The 520Wh battery is good for five hours of riding on a single charge.

(Image credit: Specialized)

The Vado SL 2 Carbon: a premium package

Riding the Vado SL 2 Carbon is a highly technical experience, with heart rate, power, and cadence monitoring available within the Specialized app (which has been updated to feature a bright new display and a joystick remote).

Specialized says this is the only sub 20kg carbon bike on the market with an MIK HD rack for storage. It also features multiple mounting points for things like child seats or a trailer, and its rear rack can take up to 27kg of cargo. Suspension is provided by Future Shock 3.2 for a smooth, controlled ride.

Another first, the Vado SL 2 Carbon has built-in Apple Find My technology, so you can register it as a device on your Find My network, then track it down if it's lost or stolen. You'll also get Turbo System Lock for added anti-theft protection.

The new Vado SL 2 Carbon is available in two colors and four different sizes from Specialized's website now.