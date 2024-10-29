The Pixel Watch 5 might get Google's custom Tensor chips – and that could be great for AI features

Google’s Pixel Watches could be set for a major chipset upgrade to Google’s own Tensor hardware, which could pave the way for the Google wearables to get significantly better AI features.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is currently powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1, which is a fine but aging 2022 chipset. According to leaked documents seen by Android Authority, this is set to change in 2026 with the release of the Google Pixel Watch 5 which will boast a Google-made Tensor chipset.

We don’t know too much about the specifics, but we expect it won’t be as sophisticated as the Tensor G6 that Google’s flagships phones will receive that year. However, with Google at the reigns, and with AI being a major focus of its efforts, we wouldn’t be surprised if it crammed in a few NPU cores to boost the Pixel Watch line’s onboard AI capabilities.

Onboard AI is generally seen as more private than AI which needs to send your data to the cloud for processing. Their power is more limited, but for sensitive health data – like what the Pixel Watch collects – the privacy afforded by onboard AI has some major advantages.

It could also mean that the Pixel Watch 5 could provide some AI-powered workout advice and health insights without needing a wireless connection – perfect if your run or bike ride takes you through a patch with low signal.

A while to wait

(Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff)

Beyond AI, an updated chipset could allow for faster processing for non-AI tools with a CPU upgrade, and tools to improve power efficiency such as an on-board modem.

This could help to extend the watch’s battery life, which would be ideal for sleep tracking and reducing how often it needs a recharge. However, as with all leaks we should take this report with a pinch of salt.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While a chipset refresh makes a lot of sense, the leaked document was dated from 2023. Since then, Google’s chipset plans could have changed, and even if they haven’t yet there’s a chance there’s still time for its plans to be altered before the expected Pixel Watch 5 release in 2026.