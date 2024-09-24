The Pixel Watch 1 and 2 will soon get an upgrade to Wear OS 5

Considering that the Google Pixel Watch 3 launched on September 10, 2024, in two sizes, new Fitbit integrations, and running Wear OS 5, it was likely only a matter of time before some of its software features began to trickle down to previous Pixel Watches.

Like clockwork, Google has announced that the latest Pixel Watch Update brings Wear OS 5 to the original Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2. The update is just beginning to roll out now and is being done in phases, so you may not see it immediately available as an over-the-air update.

It also brings with it more than just bug fixes and security patches.

Wear OS 5 arrives on the Pixel Watch 1 and 2

Google’s latest version of WearOS isn’t necessarily a redesign or a rethinking, but it brings a few changes that Pixel Watch wearers can take advantage of. Beyond bug fixes, you can expect new colors for watch faces and more widgets – aka complications – to pick from. You can also put different data metrics on the watch face from the developer side.

Like the Pixel Watch 3, the new app grid launcher will arrive on the first- and second-generation, making it easier to find and view all the apps. Better Camera Controls are arriving, so you can use your Pixel Watch as a viewfinder for your connected smartphone's camera. It becomes more practical and less of a gimmick. Pixel Recorder will also arrive on the wrist.

Google promises many quality-of-life improvements in WearOS 5, such as squashing bugs and ‘performance updates.’ To be eligible to receive the WearOS 5 update, you’ll need to ensure that the first-generation or second-generation Pixel Watch is running either Wear OS 3.5 or Wear OS 4.

WearOS 5 is housed within the September 2024 update, which is now rolling out in waves, so it might appear immediately. If you’re inclined to check, you’ll swipe down from the watch face on the Pixel Watch and tap Settings. From there, navigate to System then System Updates to check for an update. If one is found, you can install it and wait as the Pixel Watch goes through the motions of downloading, installing, and restarting.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

No matter how you get WearOS 5, it's great to see Google continuing to support its previous generation Pixel Watches.