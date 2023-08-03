Apple Watch Series 9 leak says it's arriving in Barbie pink

Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to launch in September, and as we get closer to the prospective launch date, more and more information is starting to slip through the cracks. This latest leak from a previously accurate leaker reportedly reveals the new watch will come in 41mm and 45mm case sizes, just like the Apple Watch Series 8.

Sticking to conventions like some of the best Apple Watch models before it, the Apple Watch Series 9 sounds like it’s going to use the same basic chassis as the Series 8, with no major external hardware changes. The leaker ShrimpApplePro, whose predictions have been correct in the past, posted on their Twitter account (or X account, as we all have to say now) implying they have seen the Series 9.

Shrimp’s update- Apple Watch Series 9Well, i wish i can see anything that is new outside but it looks the sameAdded a pink color along with the other 4 colors with the same case material. There is a new box this time (better than nothing) more compact box.New chip i guess. pic.twitter.com/rh95TNuadyAugust 1, 2023 See more

They write: “Well, I wish I can see anything that is new outside, but it looks the same”. Spotted via MacRumors, it’s unlikely, then, that the Apple Watch Series 9 will get a programmable Action Button like the one introduced on the Apple Watch Ultra last year, as Apple holds fast with the same sizes and digital crown-orientated design.

However, it’s thought the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also arriving this year, in which we’re expecting to see a few bits of innovation including 3D-printed parts to make it lighter.

The Watch Series 9 does have one surprise up its sleeve, though: it’s said to come in a new pink color. It’s not directly inspired by or said to be tied to the release of the Barbie movie in any way, but it would be naive to think the film’s barnstorming success wasn’t influencing this decision, even just by showcasing the world’s newfound appetite for all things pink.

- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Same design. And I can confirm this year we will have the black titanium this year along with the current standard titanium. (MKBHD Edition) 🗿 pic.twitter.com/zxsVu0TYKXAugust 1, 2023 See more

ShrimpApplePro also claims the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be sporting a new Dark Gray/Titanium Black color, and that a new iPad Mini 7 is in the Apple pipeline.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Back in June, leaker Mark Gurman mentioned this year’s Apple Watch series would be a very small update, with the bulk of the changes being made on the software side. Sure enough, watchOS 10 has completely transformed how Apple Watches are going to operate, ditching a cloud of apps in favor of a Garmin-style widget stack.

Even though we’re seemingly getting an Ultra 2 in addition to a Series 9 watch, it looks like very little is changing from a hardware point of view on either watch. However, it is all but confirmed a new processor, the A15 Bionic, will make its way to the Series 9.

This will help it contend with its chief Android rival, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, which also got an updated processor this year in the form of the Exynos W930. Check out our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Apple Watch Series 8 breakdown to see how it compares against Apple’s current-gen tech.