Pixel Watch owners are reporting big problems when updating to Wear OS 5 – But there could be a simple fix

If you've got a Google Pixel Watch ready to update to Wear OS 5, you might want to hold off – as users are reporting technical troubles with the new software that's leaving them stuck on a blank screen and in need of a reset.

Earlier this week, Google announced that Wear OS 5 was coming to the Pixel Watch 1 and 2, which means that all three models in the lineup now support the latest software.

However, there are multiple reports that the software update is causing their watches to reboot with a blank screen, likely displaying the message "Add Tile".

Users on Reddit and Google's own support forums are reporting problems. "My pw2 is broken after installing the update. It just shows a Bluetooth disconnected icon at the bottom. Help!," said one user.

With multiple users reporting issues, you might want to hold off on this update if you can. If you've tried and have found yourself with an ailing Pixel Watch, there's a fix.

Pixel Watch Wear OS 5 woes

(Image credit: Future)

Reports from both Android Police and The Verge indicate that performing a fastboot reset might be the only solution at this time.

Google's official support when it comes to blank or frozen screens on Pixel Watch recommends a restart. To perform this, hold the crown for three seconds, scroll down, and tap Restart.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If that doesn't work, try a hard reset: Long press the crown on your watch and the side button (at the same time) for 20 seconds until the white 'G' logo appears, after which your watch should restart.

You can also try resetting your Pixel Watch from the app, simply tap System > Reset and Unpair Watch.

If you've exhausted all the less invasive options, you might want to try Reset from Fastboot. Just remember, you'll need to sign in with your most recent PIN or Google Account login, so have that information handy. To Reset from Fastboot:

Restart your watch by long pressing the crown and side button. As soon as the 'G' logo appears, tap the upper left-hand and lower right-hand edges of the watch face screen at the same time. Press the side button to scroll down. Highlight recovery mode, and press the crown (You should see a 'No Command' note on the Watch). Press and hold the crown and swipe up on your screen until a debug screen appears. Swipe down to highlight 'Wipe data/factor reset'. Swipe right, this will reset your watch and PIN. Swipe right again to confirm. Reset from your phone settings.

As you can see, that's a lot of hassle, so if you've not attempted the Wear OS 5 upgrade on your older Pixel Watch, maybe hold off until Google sorts this out. Otherwise, you can try Google's various official fixes for a frozen Pixel Watch.