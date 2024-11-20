Nike unveils stunning new max cushioning Vomero 18 and a massive overhaul to its road running lineup

Nike, maker of some of the best running shoes out there, has today unveiled its new transformed lineup of road running shoes for 2025, and the new Vomero 18 is leading the charge.

The Vomero 18 is Nike's new maximum-cushioning shoe for the most comfortable ride possible, expanding the benefits of Nike's current cushioning king, the Invincible 3. That's Nike's version of shoes like the ASICS Gel Nimbus 25. The new Vomero offers more cushion than ever before and the tallest stack height in its history, using a combo of Nike's ZoomX and ReactX foams double stacked for maximum comfort.

The stack height stands at 46mm, 6mm tallest than the Vomero 17. Most notably, Nike has extensively tested the shoe with women runners. The sole is made from durable rubber for traction, and the upward curve delivers increased rocker geometry for a smoother heel-to-toe transition.

Nike's new 2025 running lineup

As mentioned, the Vomero now sits in Nike's new, simplified road running lineup for 2025. The Vomero is the maximum cushioning option, and sits alongside the Pegagus, Nike's responsive ride option. The final offering is the Structure, offering supportive cushioning and stability for runners who overpronate.

Each of these three lines will feature an "Icon" shoe (like the Pegasus 41 or the Vomero 18), alongside Plus and Premium silhouettes. Nike's Pegasus 41 and Pegasus Plus are already available at Nike.com, while the Pegasus Premium is launching in January 2025.

The Vomero 18 drops globally on February 27, with Plus and Premium models coming later in 2025. Next year will also deliver new Structure silhouettes.

Today's announcement also includes new running essentials, Nike Swift for women and Nike Stride for men.

