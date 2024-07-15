It's not you, Galaxy Ring just sold out from Samsung, but we've found another way for you to put a ring on it

Your precious Galaxy Ring may be a little harder to get than you thought. The new smart wearable has already sold out at Samsung's online store, and we're seeing dwindling supplies at third-party retailer Best Buy.

It's almost like people read Health and Fitness Editor Matt Evans' excellent hands-on review, in which he called the new Galaxy Ring " the top smart ring for Samsung users."

The Ring, unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked in Paris on July 10, is notable for its concave design, deep integration with Samsung Health, and integrated AI chops. Even though it's not the cheapest smart ring on the market (at $399 / £399 / around AU$750 (AU prices TBC), it's more expensive than the popular Oura ring, for instance), the Galaxy ring stands out for its lack of a subscription model.

That's right, as of now, you get all the great health, wellness, and fitness-tracking features for free. It has a solid chance of joining our best smart ring list.

Perhaps all this compelled people to buy Samsung online out of all its available Galaxy Ring supplies. Granted, no one knows how many Galaxy Rings Samsung had on hand. Supplies are clearly more plentiful at Amazon, which appears to have all sizes across each colorway. At Best Buy, though, things get a bit dicey. Sizes 9 and 10 appear sold out in Titanium Black. Size 12 is out for Silver. If you like Gold, though, you're in luck: all sizes are available.

Samsung appears to be enjoying the rush to buy. On the site, a too-cute message says, "It's not you. It's us. We can't make them fast enough."

Samsung Galaxy Ring retail website tries to apologize. (Image credit: Future)

While Samsung has now shared much about how the Samsung Galaxy Ring will work, including a potentially stunning week of battery life, we know about as much as consumers do about how well it really works.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When I traveled to Paris last week for Unpacked, Samsung let me try on all the different varieties of the ring. With my size 10 finger, most didn't fit me, and that's part of the issue.

A smart ring is not like a smartwatch. You don't just buy one and put it on. You need a ring that fits your finger. Even getting to review the wearable is a two-step process. First, you get a sizing (sizes 5-through 13) then the ring arrives and you set it up.

Even then, you'll have to wear the ring long enough for it to start learning your sleep and activity habits. Eventually, it should be able to track everything from fitness to whether or not you're suffering from sleep apnea (a first for wearables).

Galaxy Ring will be an even more powerful device when combined with the new Galaxy AI, which will use the data gathered from the ring (and a Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Watch Ultra if you buy that too) to offer generative AI-powered health insights and guidance.

It's a powerful mixture that has excited some new Galaxy Ring owners but left those hoping to join the wearable party struggling to put a ring on it. The good news is that Amazon has supplies, and Best Buy appears to be far from sold out. How long that lasts is anyone's guess.