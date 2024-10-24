Got a Garmin Forerunner? You can now get new swimming and meditation features for free – here's how

Garmin's Forerunner range, which includes some of the best running watches on the market, is getting new software features to improve swim workout tracking and a new Meditation activity.

It's the latest public beta update for several Garmin Forerunner models, specifically the Forerunner 965, Forerunner 265, Forerunner 165, Forerunner 955, and the Forerunner 255.

Garmin says Public Beta Version 21.14 features a slew of fixes for bugs, updated mobile translations, and a new Moon Phase glance. However, the swimming and meditation updates are the headlines.

Garmin says the new update brings "Improvements to support pool swim workout with pace alerts and critical swim speed" and "Improvements to the pool swim rest screen and alert tones." While the Forerunner range is primarily distinguished as running watches, this update should bring much better functionality for swimming workouts.

Garmin also says it has added a new Meditation activity and Meditation Videos. This should give users more focused tracking during meditation, and even guidance for people who need some pointers.

How to download the Garmin Forerunner beta

Garmin's public beta software program gives users access to software features that aren't in the public domain yet. It works across all of the best Garmin Watches, and enrolling is pretty simple. To join the beta program, simply sign into Garmin Connect from a computer, select the devices icon in the upper right, select the device you'd like to enroll, and click 'Join Beta Software Program'. Agree to the terms and you're all set.

If you're already enrolled, you can download the latest 21.14 release by going to Main Menu > Settings > System > Software Update > Check For Updates, if your device hasn't updated automatically.

Even if you aren't interested in the new swimming or meditation features, there are a host of tweaks and fixes to Navigation and heart-rate measuring that you'll probably benefit from. Here are the full release notes:

Improvements to support pool swim workout with pace alerts and critical swim speed.

Improvements to the pool swim rest screen and alert tones.

Adds the Meditation activity.

Adds the Moon Phase glance.

Lactate Threshold estimates are applied automatically after training with heart rate.

Function Threshold Power estimates are applied automatically after training with power.

Fixed an issue where some types of daily suggested workouts do not show estimated training effect.

Fixed an issue where when the timer is set to silent mode, it still makes a sound.

Fixed an issue where Android smart notification images sometimes fail to load.

Fixed an issue where heart rate randomly spikes after activity is saved.

Fixed an issue where Navigation using map only adds turn icon for some sports profiles.

Updated Mobile Translations.

Added Meditation Videos.