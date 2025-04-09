Get a Fitbit tracker and a year's worth of Fitbit Premium for under $70, as Amazon resurfaces an incredible deal

For those of you who have only recently become interested in buying a fitness tracker, you've probably seen the best Fitbits on sale, such as the Fitbit Charge 6, advertised as coming with a code guaranteeing a six-month membership to the Fitbit Premium service.

However, this wasn't always the case: in the halcyon days, Fitbits – specifically the Fitbit Inspire 2 – used to come with a full year of Fitbit Premium membership, worth $79.99 / £79.99 / AU$124.99.

Now, the Inspire 2 is a bit long in the tooth compared to more modern Fitbits and is sold out almost everywhere – but it's still worth picking up if you can find it, as with this deal from third-party Amazon seller Heart Rate Monitors USA: the Fitbit Inspire 2 reduced from $79.95 to $69.95.



Not only do you get a minimalist tracker, you also get a full year's worth of Fitbit Premium for less than the price of either product alone. Check out this deal in full below, along with a duo of discounts on the Fitbit Charge 6 and Fitbit Ace LTE for kids.

Today's best Fitbit deals

Fitbit Inspire 2: was $79.95 now $69.95 at Amazon The Fitbit Inspire 2 as a device is now quite old, so putting this $10 discount as a deal in its own right seems disingenuous. It's not a particularly big saving as it stands. However, now Fitbit Premium costs $79.99 for a year, and it's the longest free trial period you can find, this turns the Inspire 2 – a perfectly serviceable fitness tracker – into an excellent budget Fitbit deal. Normally, we advise taking third-party sellers with a grain of salt, but this one offers 97% positive feedback from buyers.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $119.95 at Amazon The Fitbit Charge 6 is a ramped-up version of the Fitbit, boasting onboard GPS for advanced run tracking, YouTube Music, 40 unique exercise modes, and the ability to link with gym equipment for more accurate heart rate tracking. Save a wallet-friendly $40.

Fitbit Google Ace LTE: was $179.95 now $149.95 at Amazon Save $30 on this kids' smartwatch, which allows you to tell where your children are while offering them the freedom to contact their friends without a phone (when paired with an Ace LTE subscription). It's gamified too, offering rewards and advancement for activity and good habits.

While Fitbit does get a bit of flak from existing users, it still makes great beginner-focused devices, and the Fitbit Premium app got 4.5 stars in our review.

We said: "Fitbit Premium gives you more data to pull from when judging how to approach the day, challenges you to do better, and even offers you a bunch of workouts you can do from the comfort (and privacy) of your own home. There are even recipes... The paywall may be a bit galling, but the value on offer here in terms of deep metric insight and the content from Fitbit and other apps means that, for us, it's worth the price of admission."

To get a year's supply of the app without a paywall with a cheap $70 band is the ideal onboarding point for new users. For existing ones, the discounted Fitbit Charge 6 isn't too shabby either.