Fitbit's AI chatbot coming 'later this year' on Android – here's how to get access

During its recent Checkup 2024 event, Google offered an important update on Fitbit Labs giving us an idea when the highly-anticipated Fitbit AI-powered assistant will launch.

The tech giant was coy about the official launch of its Fitbit chatbot, merely stating it’ll come out later this. Additionally, it’ll see a limited release available only to the small group of Android users currently enrolled in the program on the Fitbit app.

Why are we so excited about this? The chatbot is a fitness assistant that’ll answer all of your burning questions about your personal Fitbit data in a casual way. It’s supposed to replicate what it's like to talk to a personal trainer. Google’s tech is said to deliver “personalized insights” on how your fitness journey is going and coach you on things you can do to improve.

The Fitbit AI will also create charts and “help [people] understand [their] own data better.” As an example, chatbot responses are going to display Fitbit’s Active Zone Minutes alongside an average sleep score.

(Image credit: Google/Fitbit)

All of this information was hinted at during the AI’s initial reveal back in early October, but as we get closer to the launch, Google is filling in some of the gaps. There are still a lot of murky details. We reached out to the company asking if there are plans to include other types of charts to the chatbot and if it could give us an idea on when the AI will officially roll out. We'll update this story if we get any new info.

If you’re interested in taking the chatbot out for a spin, you can join Fitbit Labs at any time; however, you will need a subscription to Fitbit Premium first.

Google's Search upgrade

Besides the chatbot, Google also talked about upgrading its search engine to include detailed health information about certain conditions. “Images and diagrams from high quality [online] sources” will be present in search results allowing people to better understand the symptoms they may be feeling. The new visual resources will be rolling out globally to Google Search on mobile within the coming months. No word if a similar feature will arrive on desktop.

Be sure to check out TechRadar's roundup of the best Fitbit devices for 2024 if you're looking to upgrade.