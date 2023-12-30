Fiit Unlimited Review: is this the best home workout app to use in 2024? We tried it out

Fiit's Unlimited plan is perfect for hybrid exercisers who mix gym equipment with at-home workouts. The app offers a huge number of immersive classes, with cardio, strength, and rebalance studios for an all-round approach. You get the most with a paid subscription and a wearable device to track your real-time performance metrics, but even the free plan gives you daily group classes. Whether you're a total beginner or fitness fanatic, Fiit can make exercise accessible, effective, and engaging.

Fiit app: One-minute review

Fiit is one of the best fitness apps, similar to Fitbit Premium and Apple Fitness Plus when it comes to pricing and its array of guided workouts.

This dynamic fitness app is all about delivering engaging workouts whether at home, in the gym, or away. While there are some excellent yoga classes and even breathwork sessions, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) classes are where Fiit excels most.

During challenging workouts, I've found that the app's real-time performance metrics and "Fiit points" genuinely boost my motivation and help me get to the end of the class. The trainers are world-class experts themselves and keep the classes inclusive by suggesting variations for all fitness levels.

With a paid Fiit plan you can integrate a fitness tracker and access hundreds of on-demand classes, while the free plan lets you join a timetable of "live" daily classes. The Fiit app is user-friendly and for busy individuals, workouts start at just ten minutes long. I think that Fiit's subscription fees are fair for the quality of content, and its interactive approach makes it a solid choice for those prioritizing convenience, variety, and results in their fitness journey.

Note: I'm reviewing the Fiit iOS app, which is also available on Android. I have the Unlimited plan, but have also previously trialed the free plan.

Fiit app: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Platforms: iOS (Tested), Android, Samsung Smart TV, Fire TV, Sky Q box Price: Essential: $7.99/£7.99 or $6.99/£6.99 monthly (billed annually) Unlimited: $19.99/£19.99 or $9.99/£9.99 monthly (billed annually) Pairs with device: Apple Watch, Fitbit or Samsung Galaxy Watch Guided content: Workouts and breathwork Sleep tracking: No Food/water tracking: No GPS: No

Fiit app: Price and availability

Unlimited plan: $9.99/(£9.99)/month, billed yearly

Essential plan: $6.99 (£6.99)/month, billed yearly

Free plan available

Like most fitness apps, Fiit offers a free trial (14 days) so that you can try it before buying a membership. But there's also a generous free-forever option, which lets you access over 40 daily classes that run every day like a studio timetable. This is good value, especially as you can invite friends and family to join in.

Fiit has two premium tiers, essential and unlimited, which you can pay for every month or upfront for the year to save. The essential plan costs $7.99/£7.99 monthly and works out at $6.99/£6.99 per month when billed annually. Unlimited is $19.99/£19.99 per month or a reasonable $9.99/£9.99 per month, annually.

With paid subscriptions, you can use a compatible fitness tracker to track your heart rate and calories during workouts. Fiit's own Fiit Tracker 2.0 is £65 (no direct US availability) and will also count your reps, which is helpful for the strength classes. It has a clinical-grade ECG sensor technology and 1,000 data points processed per second to provide deeper insights from workouts.

Value score: 4.5/5

FiiT app: Design and UX

Image 1 of 4 The Fiit phone app is split into three simple sections. You can also access Fiit on a tablet or desktop (Image credit: Lauren Scott) It's easy to filter classes, and tapping on one brings up more details (Image credit: Lauren Scott) During a workout you'll see a timeline, and you can pause, play or stop the workout at any point (Image credit: Lauren Scott) FiiT points on the corner of a home workout on the TV (Image credit: Lauren Scott)

Easy to set up and navigate classes

Workouts are vibrant and engaging

On-screen stats are motivating

A user-friendly app is essential if you're going to keep coming back, and Fiit delivers here. When you load it up, you'll see Home, Classes, and Profile tab at the bottom. Home keeps popular classes, challenges, training plans, and your favorites together, while the Profile tab shows off your stats and challenge trophies. If I were nitpicking, I'd appreciate a dashboard on the home screen, for a glance at my recent stats without going to the profile section.

It's easy to find an on-demand class from the thousands on offer; you can browse by type or studio, hit up recent for new classes, or go by collections (like quiet or outdoor workouts). To target a specific body part, class duration level, or trainer, the filter is the quickest way to narrow down choices. Unlike Apple Fitness Plus, you can't preview a class so you know what to expect, but tapping on one brings up details about the music, level, and a diagram to show the body parts you'll be working on.

One thing I've always preferred about Fiit over Apple Fitness Plus is how the app and workouts themselves look. A lot of thought has gone into recreating the vibe of a boutique gym, and the Fiit studio is an explosion of colorful and coordinated LED lighting. The trainers are well-lit, but the darker environment gets you ready to train. Apple's experience is more cosy, with wooden panels and some CGI backgrounds. It's not better or worse, it just doesn't get me pumped in the same way.

During a class, everything is well laid out. You'll see a constant timeline at the bottom of the screen, as well as your heart rate, Fiit points, and calories burned. By seeing Fiit point stars go up during cardio classes (and leap out for every hundred) you get a pleasing little dopamine hit that helps you to keep pushing.

Design score: 5/5

Fiit app: Features

Image 1 of 3 Fiit is compatible with over 25 fitness trackers, including Apple Watch, Fitbit and Samsung Galaxy devices (Image credit: Lauren Scott) When working out at home I use the original Fiit tracker to track reps (Image credit: Lauren Scott) Fiit can be used on a TV for a big-screen fitness experience (Image credit: Lauren Scott)

Watch on a phone, TV, tablet or desktop

Integrates with Apple and Google Health

Tracks calories and HR with a fitness tracker

While many new fitness apps popped up during the pandemic to reflect our need for home workouts, Fiit has been going since 2017. Since then the app has had several evolutions and now reflects the trend for hybrid exercise — both at home and in the gym. That means there are bodyweight-only and stretching classes, but also Row, Bike, and Tread classes to make use of gym equipment like the best treadmill.

You've always been able to link your phone up to your TV for an immersive workout experience on the big screen. It's how I do almost all my home workouts. But what's more interesting is that you can get Fiit directly on a Smart TV, with platforms like Sky Q (UK), Samsung TVs from 2018, and Amazon Fire. Fiit can also be accessed online or from an iPad.

Once you've signed up for a paid plan, you'll get access to over 30 training plans and thousands of classes. You can do the vast majority on a standard sports mat with limited space (Fiit recommends a 2x2m minimum). Fiit doesn't assume that its users are already pros, and it includes some short but helpful "Learn the moves" tutorials. In a real-life class, you'd have a trainer to keep an eye on you, so this promotes good form and reduces the risk of injury.

The instructors are all pros and experts in their field; some being global ambassadors for sports brands like Adidas. Most are UK-based as the Fiit studio is in London, which is a different experience from the US instructors on Apple Fitness Plus. Without sounding trite, the trainers are so encouraging that by the end of a few workouts, you start to feel like they're good friends.

Along with guided instructions on the moves, there's also the class music. The vibe of a yoga class is more relaxed than a sweaty endurance session, but well-mixed DJ sets keep you energized and to the beat. If you don't like the tunes you can turn them off and listen to your own music in the background, a welcome feature.

Paying for a Fiit plan means you can connect a fitness tracker and see metrics like calories and heart rate during a class, plus compete on leaderboards if you're that way inclined. My Apple Watch 7 worked seamlessly, as did Fiit's original tracker which is sold separately. I'd recommend it to anyone serious about assessing and improving their fitness and checking progress.

It's difficult to run out of Fiit classes, given that the unlimited plan has over 1500. New mat and machine workouts are added weekly, although not every area gets equal coverage. For example, I was thrilled to discover Richie Bostock's breathwork classes on the app, but my excitement turned to disappointment when I realized there were only twelve available - which I completed and repeated before long.

Features score: 4/5

Fiit app: Performance

Image 1 of 1 Motivational stats and messages appear throughout Fiit classes, especially when you beat previous PBs for reps (Image credit: Lauren Scott)

Structured training plans to reach goals

You can target different body parts

Integrates into Google and Apple Health apps

If the pandemic taught us anything, it's that working out at home can be just as effective as going to the gym. The paid-for versions of Fiit cater to both scenarios, but even if you just take three or four weekly mat classes in your living room (as I do), you'll start to see results. And if that sounds like a lot, consider that you can start with classes just 10 minutes in length, far quicker than your average gym session when you factor in travel.

Fiit has over 45,000+ Apple App Store ratings with a score of 4.9, and the vast majority praise how the app has made a real difference to their mood, confidence, and overall health - not just the way that they look. Although toning up and getting stronger is definitely what I experienced after working up to the ultimate 90-minute "boss level" class.

Fiit's cardio and strength classes do encourage hard work. Fiit points in these studios undoubtedly act as a gamification strategy to keep you coming back, and if you invite your friends and family to join (free) group classes you can create a genuine fitness community with ease – something that helps with accountability. Workouts can be synced with Apple and Google Health, helping to give you a better view of your daily activities if you use these apps. I found fitness tracking to be spot on, and my calories expended numbers were similar when I wore multiple devices at the same time.

Over home Wi-Fi, the classes played smoothly every time, whereas if I was relying on cell phone coverage, the picture quality and playback were slightly patchy. Leaving a workout on pause to load for a few minutes first seemed to solve this, but it's not an ideal situation to find yourself in, especially if you're just doing a 10-minute class. You can also lower the stream quality in settings, but generally, I kept this on auto. Fiit asks for feedback on the trainer, music, and difficulty at the end of every class, so it's keeping track of where it can make improvements, and ensuring that classes are pitched at the right level.

Fiit isn't designed for one fitness goal, one age group, or even those already into fitness. Despite the toned instructors and phrases like "beast mode" and "ultimate burn", it's for anyone with a phone who wants to build muscle, get more flexible, relax and stretch, lose weight, or do all of the above. Like any fitness journey, you get out what you put in. But Fiit does a lot of the guesswork for you and succeeds in making fitness a whole lot more fun for a whole lot more people.

Performance: 4.5/5

Fiit app: Scorecard

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Comment Score Value There's a totally free plan, but it offers plenty of features and is growing over time, with new additions coming every few weeks. 4.5/5 Design The app is easy to navigate and the workout studios themselves are bright and dynamic 5/5 Features The amount of classes you can access depend on your tier, but even the free plan offers a range of classes. There's no tracking of food, water intake etc. 4/5 Performance Fiit has the potential to transform your physical fitness levels, especially if you commit to a regular training plan 4.5/5

Fiit app: Should I buy?

Buy it if...

You're short on time

Working out at home can make it easier to fit in with other priorities. Fiit classes start at 10 minutes, but most are between 25-40, and it's easy to slot them into a busy lifestyle while still seeing results.

You're a runner...

...wanting to improve your endurance and speed, that is. There's an area of Fiit catering specifically to runners with pilates, stretch, and strength classes. They target the muscles and mobility areas needed to run faster for longer.

You travel a lot

Essentially an interactive personal trainer that lives in your pocket, you can watch Fiit wherever you want to on your phone. As well as at home or in the gym, Fiit gives you the ability to work out on holiday, in the great outdoors, or even in the office.

Don't buy it if...

The free workouts are enough

Fiit's scheduled classes are free for all on the app. If you're happy to forgo the luxury of choosing any workout you want on-demand, then you can still access over 40 free group classes every day from a timetable.

You don't have a fitness tracker

The free version of Fiit doesn't let you track metrics on a smartwatch or wearable, but that won't be an issue if you don't actually have one. You can save money and stick to the non-subscription option, dipping into live classes when you feel like it.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Fitbod Fitbit Premium Apple Fitness Plus OS: iOS (Tested), watchOS, Android, Wear OS iOS, watchOS, Android, Wear OS iOS, watchOS Price: $12.99 / approximately £10 / AU$20 $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$15.49 $9.99 / £9.99 / AU$14.99 Pairs with device: Phone, companion app available for Apple Watch. Phone, Fitbit tracker/watch Phone, Apple Watch Guided content: Yes Yes Yes Sleep tracking: No Yes No Food/water tracking: No Yes No GPS: No Yes, uses Fitbit device's GPS Yes, uses Apple Watch's GPS

Apple Fitness Plus Apple's premium fitness content for iOS users is also geared towards home fitness. Content is highly polished, and although the studios aren't as flashy as Fiit, workouts have a great soundtrack thanks to Apple Music. Check out our Apple Fitness Plus hub here

Fitbit Premium If you've got a Fitbit and want to get the best out of it, Fitbit Premium is your best bet. It tracks workouts, sleep, and recovery metrics, and features curated recipes for you to round off your fitness journey with the right foods. Check out our Fitbit Premium review here

How we tested

I've been a paid subscriber of Fiit for over two years, and generally take several classes a week depending on my schedule. I usually run Fiit on iOS (an Apple iPhone 15) but for this review also tried the Android version (on the Google Pixel 7 Pro), watching it both on a phone and linked up to a smart TV for the big-screen experience. I mainly tracked my stats with an Apple Watch 7 but also wore the Fiit Tracker 2.0 for several cardio and strength workouts to see how it handled calorie counting and reps.