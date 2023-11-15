Xbox Series X hits its lowest Aussie price before Black Friday

Well, it finally happened, the Xbox Series X games console has had its price slashed on Amazon, ahead of Black Friday , with the 1TB gaming machine drop to AU$649. It’s not too often we see discounts on Microsoft’s gaming powerhouse – we have seen plenty of great deals on the PlayStation since its launch – so if you’ve been holding off, now could be the time to buy.

If you want to get a game with the Xbox Series X to start playing immediately, Amazon also has a bundle that includes the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 title for AU$733 . Admittedly, it’s not the greatest Call of Duty title to ever be released – we gave it just two stars in our Modern Warfare 3 review – but considering the price of the console plus the game is less than you’ll pay for a standalone console at most other Australia retailers right now, it could still be worth your consideration.

Xbox Series X (1TB) | AU$799 AU$649 at Amazon (save AU$150) Microsoft’s latest-generation games console is undeniably powerful, resulting in lightning fast load times when playing games, which includes a Quick Resume feature that lets you pick up where you left off, without having to sit through loading screens. It’s also a multimedia powerhouse, giving access to the major streaming apps, and it also doubles up as a 4K Blu-ray player. It’s also the only current-gen console to support Dolby Vision.

The Xbox Series X can do pretty much anything you would want or expect a current-generation console to do, and in some areas, it has a leg up over its closest Sony-branded rival. Most notably, the Xbox is technically more powerful than the PS5 and it supports Dolby Vision via streaming apps.

If you’ve previously owned either console’s predecessors, then you’ll likely be somewhat loyal, but it is worth pointing out that – in our opinion at least – the Xbox does lag behind a little when it comes to exclusive gaming titles. The Xbox gets titles including Halo and Forza, mind you, which could be enough of a draw for many gamers. There’s also Xbox Games Pass to talk about, which is a fantastic cloud-gaming streaming service that can be played on a multitude of devices when you’re away from home.

It’s a terrific console, and now that it’s hit its lowest Aussie price – which we can’t guarantee will go any lower on Black Friday itself – it could be worth snapping up before stock runs out.