There is currently a ridiculous price going on the PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds and I implore you to consider getting them for PS5 or PS Portal right now

While they were released at the end of 2023, the PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds remain one of the best gaming hardware products I've reviewed this year.
The buds' quality is unquestionable, and the excellent audio and integration into PS5 and PlayStation Portal are huge boons to the Explores. However, they always seemed a bit expensive, and while we saw the prices slide during Black Friday, I've now spotted some even bigger price cuts on the buds.
The biggest price cut is in the UK with the Pulse Explore buds now available at just £139 at the EE Store which is a wild price.
In the US, the price cut isn't as deep but the buds remain at their lowest ever there. You can get them for $169 (was $199.99) at Amazon - a chunky 15%, or $30, saving that brings the buds down to a new record low.
This is an excellent price and deal on the Pulse Explore earbuds in the UK with the EE Store slashing the price to a new record low. While the price of these has decreased over the year, this is still an excellent price that gets you some of the best PS5 buds going.
Price check: Currys - £159 | John Lewis - £149 | Very - £149 | PlayStation Direct - £169.99
The PlayStation Pulse Explore remain at their lowest-ever price in the US, and are a much more attractive proposition at this price - if you've been holding off and hoping for a price cut then this is still the best time to strike.
Price check: Walmart - $169 | PlayStation Direct - $169.99 | Target - $169.99 | Best Buy - $169.99
I am a huge fan of the Pulse Explores, and this price cut makes them much easier to recommend compared to their launch price. In my review, I described the sound quality and connectivity of the buds as exceptional, and, as a regular PlayStation Portal user, I think they're perfect for Sony's handheld device.
The new SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds mean there's stiffer competition than ever, but the Pulse Explores are still among the best gaming earbuds you can get.
If you're not in the US or the UK, then check out the latest, lowest prices on the PlayStation Pulse Explore gaming earbuds below, wherever you are in the world.
