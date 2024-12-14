NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, December 14 (game #286)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #286) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Nothing can stop me!

NYT Strands today (game #286) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STONE

DEAR

SENT

TESTED

PART

NOTE

NYT Strands today (game #286) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Seize the day types

NYT Strands today (game #286) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #286) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #286, are…

FIRE

PASSION

DRIVE

DEVOTION

INTENSITY

PURPOSE

SPANGRAM: GO GETTER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

Being the CEO of my organization (employees: one, me), I like to think that I bring passion, drive, and a sense of purpose to the production of the daily Strands hints and answers page. I am passionate about completing these puzzles one day at a time with methodical professionalism and focused intensity.

It is with a great source of pride that I completed today’s Strands in record time (well, less than 20 minutes) to achieve the stretch goal of returning to bed for a snooze. Being a GO GETTER is sooo exhausting.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

