NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Saturday, December 14 (game #552)

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #552) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GOING

SOLE

REAL

BUTTER

FLUKE

SOLD

DIVA

SOL

ONCE

SOLO

TANG

YUAN

POUND

TWICE

WORLD

MULLET

NYT Connections today (game #552) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Things with fins

Things with fins GREEN: The bids are in

The bids are in BLUE: Spending power

Spending power PURPLE: No mugs

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #552) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FISH

GREEN: WORDS IN AN AUCTION-ENDING PHRASE

BLUE: GLOBAL CURRENCIES

PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "CUP"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #552) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #552, are…

YELLOW: FISH FLUKE, MULLET, SOLE, TANG

FLUKE, MULLET, SOLE, TANG GREEN: WORDS IN AN AUCTION-ENDING PHRASE GOING, ONCE, SOLD, TWICE

GOING, ONCE, SOLD, TWICE BLUE: GLOBAL CURRENCIES POUND, REAL, SOL, YUAN

POUND, REAL, SOL, YUAN PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "CUP" BUTTER, DIVA, SOLO, WORLD

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

There was one head-scratcher in every group today – making it one of those strangely satisfying games.

WORDS BEFORE “CUP” definitely warranted its Purple status, but even the Yellow group had a FISH that could just as easily have been one of the GLOBAL CURRENCIES.

How much is the fish?

25 Tang to you.

You could say it was a FLUKE, but I made it home without a hitch.

