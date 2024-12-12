Today only! The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is as low as $249 at Samsung - the best deal all year

In case you missed your chance to score the device over Black Friday, Samsung has just posted one of the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals of the entire year thanks to its ongoing winter 'Discover' sale.

For just one day, you'll be able to get a $100 upfront discount on top of either an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $750 or an additional $200 off. The trade-in route here will let you bag the device for just $249 with the full rebate - although the non-trade-in discount will bring you down to $799, which is a match for the best upfront price I've seen.

Regardless of your eligibility, these Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals will let you take home this device for extremely cheap, considering just how powerful the device is. Note, however, that this is a 'deal of the da,y' so time is short if you're interested in bagging the phone before the holidays.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,099 now $249.99 at Samsung Missed Black Friday? No problem - Samsung's current one-day-only deal on the stunning Galaxy Z Flip 6 is just as good as the one we saw the other week. Available today is a handy $100 upfront discount as well as either an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $750 OR a $200 discount. There are two ways to save here - with the trade-in specifically allowing you to get an unlocked device for the record-low price of just $250 if you hit the full rebate.

Looking for a superb clamshell phone? The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the one you want. Not only is this most recent iteration the most refined yet from the brand, but its powerful chipset and greatly durable IP48 dust and water-resistant build make it a great everyday choice. As you'd expect from one of Samsung's latest models, it's also packed to the brim with all the latest AI wizardry that you'd expect from a leading brand today. Overall, it is a particularly strong choice if you can get it for just $250 alongside today's trade-in rebate at the official Samsung Store.

If you're interested in the brand's other devices, then you'll also find a great deal on the Galaxy S24 Ultra right now at Samsung. Specifically, you can either get a healthy trade-in rebate of up to $800 off or a $250 upfront saving, which again are really great options currently. Today's deal on the Flip 6 is a little stronger overall, but this one is still worth considering if you're looking at the S24 Ultra.