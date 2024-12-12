Thinking about a cheap tablet for Christmas? The Amazon Fire HD 8 has just dropped back to its Black Friday price

Black Friday might have been and gone but you can still find some amazing deals flying around. One I've just spotted is the Amazon Fire HD 8 at Amazon for the record-low price of $54.99 (was $99.99). It's also on sale in the UK for £49.99 (was £99.99), which again is a return to the record-low from Black Friday.

This deal is for the 32GB 2024 model of the much-loved budget-friendly tablet from Amazon. The 64GB version is also on sale, and you can get both models in either black, emerald, or hibiscus. A deal this good is unlikely to be available for long so don't hand around if you missed out on the retailer's big sale in November.

Today's best Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon The Fire HD 8 tablet (2024) is the latest model of Amazon's budget-friendly tablet. This deal is for the 32GB version, although the 64GB alternative is also discounted should you need more storage space. This incredibly low price matches the offer we saw during Black Friday sales.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon The Fire HD 8 tablet is unlikely to make it into our list of the best tablets but if you're after a cheap tablet that does the basics well, then you'll be more than satisfied. It's not the most powerful device but this cheap and durable tablet lasts up to 13 hours, making it good for light use and watching videos. It's still at its Black Friday price - but not for long.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 has been re-released this year with superior specs and improved performance. The 2022 version is still very capable but if you want a tablet that has a little more oomph, then we'd recommend the 2024 model. At eight inches, this is the best Fire tablet for portability so you can use it at home or take it with you wherever you go.

It's also a tablet that is jam-packed with Amazon services on top of all the browsing and streaming functionality that you would expect in a tablet. One of the highlights is the show mode, which turns it into a smart home display.

We have a dedicated guide to all the best Amazon Fire tablets but if you'd like to know what other options are available, then check out our best cheap tablets guide instead.