I shop Amazon for a living – here are the best last-minute gifts that are also on sale

Christmas is now less than two weeks away, and if you're searching for the perfect last-minute gift and want to save some cash (who doesn't?), I'm here to help.



I'm TechRadar's deals editor, which means I shop Amazon for a living. I visit Amazon's site daily to search for bargains on best-selling products from brands like Apple, Bissell, Samsung, Dyson, and more.



• Shop more holiday deals at Amazon



I've compiled a list of my favorite last-minute gift ideas, which are on sale. In fact, they just aren't on sale, but most are down to the same record-low prices we saw over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which means you're really getting a bargain. The products are also highly rated on Amazon and would make great gifts for anyone left on your list.



You'll find robot vacuums, cheap stocking stuffers, gorgeous TVs, and Apple's latest and greatest devices. Just keep in mind that as we get closer to that December 25 date, it will be harder to find items that arrive before Christmas. If you can't decide on a gift, you can always give something guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser – an Amazon gift card.

My favorite last-minute gifts at Amazon

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon A cheap stocking stuffer idea that people will actually use is Amazon's Echo Pop smart speaker for just $17.99 – the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Arrives before Christmas

Sweese store Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs: was $24.99 now $22.99 at Amazon This set of double-wall glass mugs would make a great Christmas gift for the coffee lover in your life. The stylish 12.5-ounce insulated coffee mugs are the perfect size to enjoy an espresso or cappuccino and feature a double-wall design to keep your beverage at the desired temperature. Arrives before Christmas

Black+Decker Dustbuster: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon This Black+Decker Dustbuster has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on my Christmas wish list. The handheld vacuum is lightweight, portable, easy to recharge, and has a crevice tool to clean hard-to-reach areas. It's also the perfect gift to yourself to get a head start on your New Year cleaning relations. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon My favorite last-minute gift is Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet, on sale for a record-low price of $54.99. It's a great gift idea for anyone on your list, with an 8-inch HD display and impressive all-day battery life. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to make calls, play music, set reminders, and check the weather. Arrives before Christmas

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon Give the gift of home security with the best-selling Ring Doorbell for just $59.99. I own the Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Fire 10 HD Kids tablet: was $189.99 now $109.99 at Amazon If you have kids, a Fire tablet is a must-have for travel, and the latest HD10 model is on sale for $109.99, the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The 10-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $159.99 now $134.99 at Amazon Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is always a best seller during holiday sales because it makes a great Christmas gift. Today's deal brings the price down $134.99, which is only $5 more than the record-low price we saw on Black Friday. The waterproof e-reader features a large 7-inch glare-free display, a battery that lasts for weeks, and a single charge that lasts up to 12 weeks. Arrives before Christmas

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon An air fryer is another popular gift idea, and this NInja Pro model is perfect for families. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too. Arrives before Christmas

Eufy Robot vacuum 11S MAX: was $249.99 now $129.99 at Amazon A robot vacuum has always been on my Christmas wish list, and maybe this year, it will come true thanks to this deal on the popular Eufy model. The Eufy 11S Max can clean hard floors and medium carpets and features BoostIQ Technology, which automatically works harder when it encounters a spot needing a deeper cleaning.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon If you want to gift Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, the all-new Series 10 is down to a record-low price of $329 when you apply the additional $19 coupon at checkout. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. Arrives before Christmas

Dyson Airwrap: was $599.99 now $489.99 at Amazon If you really want to make someone happy, the Dyson Airwrap is the gift to give. The Airwrap is a multi-styler with attachments that let you create curls, waves, or a bouncy blowout look with minimal heat damage. Thanks to some pioneering innovation from the clever Dyson engineers, it's rarely discounted, so this holiday deal is worth snapping up. Arrives before Christmas