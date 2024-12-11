Sick of slow internet? Upgrade your line with Verizon and get free Netflix for a whole year

There's nothing worse than settling in for a festive film over the holiday season, only to find that it just refuses to load. Well, you can settle your internet bandwidth issues for good with Verizon Fios, the carrier's excellent fiber-optic internet service that just so happens to have a superb deal right now.

For a limited time, new customers who sign up for either the 1 gig or 2 gig Verizon Fios plans will be able to get either one year of Netflix on the house or an Xbox gaming bundle - complete with headset, controller, and a $50 Xbox gift card. Both these deals bundle up with one year of Vix Premium as a side bonus for even more cheap streaming goodness.

Note that Verizon tends to switch up its Fios promotions regularly so it's worth considering picking up this one ahead of the new year if you're interested in the gifts.

Verizon Fios free Netflix or Xbox bundle deal

Verizon Fios: get one year of Netflix or an Xbox gaming bundle with select plans

Verizon is throwing in some impressive free gifts for new Fios customers this week. Not only will you get the carrier's best possible fiber-optic-powered internet, but you can either choose to bundle in one year of Netflix or a free Xbox gaming bundle, complete with gift card, controller, and headset. Both are great freebies but they're currently only available with either the 1 gig or 2 gig plan tiers.

Note that Verizon Fios is particularly good if you're an existing mobile customer, as the carrier offers significant monthly discounts. For example, if you already use one of Verizon's excellent post-paid unlimited data plans for your phon,e you'll be able to get the 1 gig Fios plan for as little as $65 per month - that's a massive saving versus the usual $100 the brand charges otherwise.

Note that Verizon Fios has decent coverage in most major cities, but it's not available completely nationwide right now. If you're interested, make sure you check that your local zip code is covered - which you can do so at the top of the page.

