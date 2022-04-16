Watching the NBA Playoffs on Sling TV: channels, cost, devices and all you need to know

The regular season is done, the excitement of the Play-Ins is over and now it's all about the NBA Playoffs. The postseason is here, with 16 franchises remaining to battle it out for the 2022 NBA Championship. And if you're a b-ball fan that's cut the cord, then you're probably on the hunt for the best ways to watch NBA Playoffs live streams.

With games being split over a series of different channels (fully explained below), it's no mean feat to get them all covered in one easy package. Yet, Sling TV manages to do exactly that - and for a very reasonable price, too. Especially as you can currently get $10 off your first month.

In fact, if you don't have cable, it's the cheapest OTT way to watch every game of the tournament, and in this article we'll explain how to see every game of the NBA Playoffs on Sling TV and what it'll cost you.

Are the NBA Playoffs on Sling TV?

Basketball fans are in for an exciting couple of months of postseason action, with eight teams each from the West and East fighting their way to the conference finals and, in turn, the NBA Championship game. The games are split between ESPN, TNT, ABC and NBA TV - the website Sports Media Watch has a fantastic breakdown of which channel is showing what games.

Both ESPN and TNT are available on the Sling TV Orange package, which includes 30+ additional channels.

Can't see ABC on the list? Well that's actually not a problem, because Sling Orange's ESPN3 station is simulcasting every game that's being primarily broadcast by ABC.

So that means that the only games that are missing from a basic Sling Orange plan are the ones shown on NBA TV - for those, you'll need to purchase the Sports Extra add-on.

How much is it to get the NBA Playoffs on Sling TV?

There are lots of things we like about Sling TV - for instance, its simplicity and flexibility. But our favorite thing about it is, without a doubt, its price.

A subscription to Sling Orange costs just $35 per month, which is way less than you'd have to pay to watch the NBA Playoffs through a similar OTT streamer, such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, or YouTube TV.

Better still, Sling is currently offering new customers $10 off their first month, which works out at just $25. That's $40 cheaper than the closest competitor!

If you're desperate to see every single minute of every single game and so want the Sports Extra add-on, then you'll need to part with a further $11 per month.

What territories is Sling TV showing the NBA Playoffs?

With the NBA Playoffs, what you see is what you get. None of the games are subject to local blackouts, and none of the channels that are showing the action are restricted to specific markets.

As long as you're in the US, you'll have no issues live streaming the NBA Playoffs with a Sling TV subscription.

(Image credit: Sling TV)

What devices are compatible with Sling TV?

You can watch Sling TV on an enormous range of devices, including smart TVs, and TV streaming devices, so you can get that big-screen experience that the postseason deserves.

Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Android, iOS... they're all compatible with Sling, and we've barely touched the surface.

Thankfully, you can browse the full list of supported devices on Sling's dedicated page, and the likelihood is that you won't be disappointed.

Where else can I see the NBA Playoffs?

As we say, ESPN, TNT, ABC and NBA TV are the channels you need to watch every game of the NBA Playoffs, and Sling TV is not the only cable cutting streaming service that offers a combination of those channels.

YouTube TV includes all four among its lineup of 85+ channels, but a subscription is way more expensive, at $64.99 per month. That said, there's a deal running right now that gets you your first month for just $14.99 and there's a free trial, too.

Hulu with Live TV is another OTT streamer that gets you both ABC, ESPN and TNT, but it's pricier still, costing $69.99 per month and there's no NBA TV.

FuboTV is usually a great option for sports fans, but it no longer offers TNT, which means it's far from the ideal choice for anyone looking to watch the NBA Playoffs.