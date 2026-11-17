Big updates are on the way for Sky OS

Sky is rolling out a big new upgrade for Sky OS

Customers on Sky Glass and Sky Stream get the update

Smart Voice is one of the major new features

If you're signed up for Sky Stream or have a Sky Glass TV at home, then a major upgrade to the Sky OS software is heading your way, with some important changes and new features that we'll run through for you here.

Topping the new feature list is Smart Voice, which works a bit like ChatGPT for your TV. Your voice commands can now be more conversational and less precise, and Sky OS will still get what you mean — you could make a guess at a TV show name, for instance, or mangle a particular instruction, and Smart Voice will figure out your intentions.

You're now able to ask a broader range of questions via voice too, from asking for recommendations for shows like House of the Dragon, to querying where The Gilded Age is set. Smart Voice can also help out with more practical questions, like when you can watch sports games or movies, and which platforms they're on.

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Voice activation works the same as before — just press and hold the voice button on the remorse, or say "hello Sky" to use the assistant hands-free. You'll need to press the button again, or say "hello Sky" again, if you've got follow-up questions.

"There's more great TV to enjoy than ever, and we want to make finding it feel effortless," Carli Kerr, a managing director at Sky TV and Now, said in a press statement. "Smart Voice gives customers an intelligent entertainment assistant built into Sky, so they can now talk to the TV like they would a friend, making it easier to find something they’ll love."

More features to explore

Sky Stream is getting the new software (Image credit: Future)

There's plenty more in the new Sky OS update too. The second most notable feature after Smart Voice is a simpler, more intuitive homepage, which Sky says is to "get to the good stuff quicker". Home, TV Guide, My Library, Sport, Search, and Settings all gather together in a new navigation bar at the top of the screen.

A couple of other features also make it easier to get around. A new Recents shortcut (just by Home on the navigation bar) does exactly what you might imagine — gives you quick access to whatever you've been watching recently. There's also a new My Library hub, which brings together all your bookmarked shows and programme recordings.

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You can access up to 1,000 hours of cloud recordings through My Library, as well as schedule and cancel recordings, and switch between recording individual episodes or entire seasons. Sky says recording is available "on eligible content" and "is subject to content rights and customer restrictions".

The last major upgrade worth mentioning is another new hub screen, this time called Sports. It shows you what's on now, what's coming up, and what you can watch on demand, and personal recommendations for your teams and preferences show up, too.

You should see the update appear over the next few days, if you haven't got it already. Sky also says the Sky Go app for Android and iOS/iPadOS has also been "refreshed" to match the Sky OS updates — it's free with a Sky subscription.

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