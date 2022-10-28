Wow! This Asus Chromebook is just $119 at Amazon right now

It's an excellent time of year to find a Chromebook at a deep discount, with Black Friday deals coming soon and some retailers already cutting prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Asus Chromebook.

Right now, you can pick up the Asus Chromebook C203XA at Amazon for just $119 (opens in new tab). Yes, really. That's a massive saving of 52% off the usual $249, taking it down to its equal lowest price ever and making this one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen in ages.

Plus, since it's a Chromebook, it's efficient for productivity work and streaming while avoiding the major pitfall of a Windows laptop being more vulnerable to malware.

Today's best Chromebook deal

ASUS Chromebook C203XA: $249.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save 52% – This is an absolute steal of a Chromebook, especially for those in need of something simple and portable for productivity work and video streaming. The specs aren't too shabby either, with 4GB of RAM and a whopping 32GB of storage.

Chromebooks are usually priced well and make for a great alternative to the more expensive Windows or Apple laptops, being able to handle most productivity work and video streaming with no problems. And this Asus Chromebook C203XA is no exception in terms of performance, either.

With 4GB of RAM and a massive 32GB of storage, this is already an excellent deal and the half-off sale makes it even sweeter. At a mere $119.99, you're paying far less than for an older model smartphone to get a Chromebook that can be used for work or school. In fact, this is an ideal machine for your kids to take to school and do both assignments and homework with.

So, if you've been looking for an absolute dirt-cheap Chromebook, take advantage of this deal now. Trust us, finding something close to this will be a tall order, even once the best Black Friday Chromebook deals really get going in November.

