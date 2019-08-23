The best iPhone 7 sales and deals in August 2019

If you're looking for a cheap deal on an iPhone, then you've come to the right place. The iPhone 7 has been on the market since 2016, and thanks to the release of newer models, you can score fantastic discounts on the smartphone from online retailers and major carriers. To help you find the best deal we've listed the iPhone 7 prices and sales that are available now.



The iPhone 7 is a reliable smartphone that still offers premium features from newer models. The iPhone provides either 32GB or 128GB of storage and features a 4.7-inch retina HD display. The water-resistant iPhone takes quality pictures with a 7MP FaceTime HD camera and a 12MP rear camera. The iPhone 7 also includes an Apple A10 Fusion chip for powerful performance and offers Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay.



The iPhone 7 originally retailed for $649, but you can now find the iPhone on sale for $449.99 at most major carriers such as T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon. Most of the carriers are offering different promotions with your purchase of the iPhone 7, which we've listed below in detail. Apple is currently offering up to $450 off the iPhone 7 with a qualifying trade-in.



See all of the buying options below that include the best iPhone 7 deals from all the major mobile carriers. We'll also include any discounts from online retailers if you're interested in an unlocked phone.

iPhone 7 deals from US carriers

iPhone 7 for $360 at T-Mobile | $15/mo for 24 months

While T-Mobile isn't currently offering any discounts on the iPhone 7, you can still purchase the smartphone at discounted price. The 32GB version is on sale for $360 which you can pay in 24 monthly payments of $15.

iPhone 7 for $449.99 at Sprint | Pay only $18.75/mo with the Sprint Flex 18-month lease

Sprint is offering a flex 18-month lease which allows you to pay $18.75 a month for the iPhone 7. At month 18, you can return the phone and upgrade to a new model, buy it, or pay six monthly payments. You can also get 50% off any Apple Watch with a 24-month installment agreement.

Learn more about Apple phone with the our hands on iPhone 7 review.



