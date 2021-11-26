Tempur-Pedic's cheapest mattress is 40% off for Black Friday - but the deal ends soon

The Tempur-Pedic Black Friday mattress sale for 2021 is underway and there are some big savings to jump on. The best offer is 40% off the Tempur-Essential mattress, with prices now starting from $999 (was $1,665).

So if you have always wanted to sleep on a Tempur bed but they have remained outside of your budget, this Black Friday mattress deal is your chance. You'll need to act fast though as the sale ends tonight.

Tempur-Pedic is widely regarded as one of the best mattress brands for anyone experiencing aches and pains, and the Tempur-Essential is one of the comfiest yet cheapest options in its range. Because it's a medium-soft feel it suits a range of sleepers too, especially side sleepers who need extra cushioning at the hips and shoulders, with NASA-developed Tempur material offering responsive support and boosting breathability.

Tempur-Essential mattress: was $1665 Tempur-Essential mattress: was $1665 now $999 at Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-Essential has a comfort layer of TEMPUR-ES material to cushion your body while offering responsive support. Backed with a TEMPUR support layer that adapts to temperature, weight and your body's curves, this is a super-comfy mattress that leaves sleepers feeling like they being cradled. We saw this discount last year from Tempur, but it's still a fantastic saving on the cheapest Tempur.

This is the same discount we saw in last year's Tempur-Pedic Black Friday mattress sale, but it's still an excellent saving on one of the cheapest Tempur beds around. It's backed by a 10-year warranty too and comes with a 90-night trial, so if you change your mind during that time, Tempur-Pedic will refund you and collect the mattress.

The Tempur-Essential is the cheapest option in the Tempur-Pedic range but that doesn't mean it skimps on comfort or support - far from it. The Essential is designed with a moisture-wicking stretch cover, with a heat dispersing base to double down on all that cooling throughout the night.

It isn't the only Tempur-Pedic model on sale either, as the brand is running multiple discounts on all of its mattresses, smart beds and adjustable bases. If you do sleep hot, we'd especially recommend looking at the Tempur-Breeze cooling mattress, which is now $300 off.

That reduces the starting price to $3,499 (was $3,799), with a queen size Tempur-Breeze costing $3,999. Proper cooling mattresses are expensive, so this is a good chance to make a decent saving on one that's highly rated by hot sleepers.

