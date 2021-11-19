Serta is giving away free bed bases with mattresses this Black Friday

The Serta Black Friday mattress sale is worth considering if you want a new mattress and up to $799 of free sleep gifts including a foundation (bed base) and luxury bedding bundle. The deal applies to the Serta iComfort Mattress Original and the iComfort Hybrid, both priced from $1,099 and now bundled with up to $799 of free accessories.

This is a brilliant Black Friday mattress deal for anyone who wants to upgrade nearly all aspects of their bed but without paying through the nose. The iComfort is designed to offer in-bed cooling, so it’s a good choice for hot sleepers who can’t stretch to the powerful Serta Arctic cooling bed.

Serta is regarded by many as one of the best mattress brands for value versus comfort, and some of the brand's other models feature in this year's Serta Black Friday mattress sale. In fact, any Serta mattress with a value of $999 now comes with a free accessories bundle worth up to $399.

Serta iComfort mattress: from $1,009 + up to $799 of free gifts at Serta

Save $799 - This is a good deal if you want a cheaper cooling mattress and a free foundation (bed base) and bedding. The 10-inch Serta iComfort has a user rating of 4.5 out of 5 (based on over 400 reviews), and uses temperature regulating mattress tech to help hot sleepers feel cooler. It’s comfy too, with a mix of memory foam relieving pressure across your hips, shoulders and back. A queen size costs $1,099 and comes with $649 of free gifts.

Serta iComfort Hybrid: from $1,099 + up to $799 of free gifts at Serta

Save $799 - The iComfort Hybrid is a step up from the iComfort above for not much extra. The use of individually wrapped coils means it’s more breathable, but you still get the cozy magic of memory foam (two different types here) and foam. The iComfort Hybrid is also two inches taller than the version above, and offers strong motion isolation, making it a good choice for people who share a bed. A queen size costs $1,499 and comes with $649 of free gifts.

Serta Black Friday mattress sale: $399 of free gifts with mattress orders over $999

Save up to $399 - The Serta iComfort models are popular but they aren’t the only options in the brand’s Black Friday sale. If you sleep very hot and want the best cooling tech Serta offers, look at the Serta Arctic, designed to deliver 15x better cooling power. It costs much more though, with a queen coming in at $3,499. The Serta Perfect Sleeper is one of the cheapest models in the sale, but only the king size ($999) and up qualifies for the $399 free bedding bundle.

Serta mostly sits in the mid to high-range of the American mattress market, but it does have some affordable models too, such as the Serta EZ Tote Mattress (just $449) for a queen. That puts the brand in line with other affordable sleep brands such as Nectar and DreamCloud, with or without a cheap mattress sale to lower prices.

It also offers a range of upgrades across many of its beds, including extra cooling upgrades to really double down on cooler, more refreshing sleep. There’s a range of bedding too, including sheet sets and bed pillows.

The Serta mattress trial is 120 nights, and if you change your mind during the trial, your money will be refunded and the mattress collected. We’d recommend using a good mattress protector to keep your Serta clean during the trial (and beyond), while the best mattress toppers are handy for boosting softness if you find your new bed too firm to begin with.

