Save $499 on Nectar’s best memory foam mattress ahead of Black Friday

Nectar’s Fall Haul Sleep event is now live until Friday 6 November, and with it you can save $499 on the brand’s memory foam mattress, now priced from $498 (was $799). That saving is made up of $100 off the Nectar Memory Foam itself, plus $399 worth of free bedding. This is an excellent saving on an affordable, body-cradling mattress for comfier sleep, and the best early Nectar Black Friday sale yet.

There’s also $498 of savings with the Premier Copper, a cooling model for people who get too hot during sleep. It’s now priced from $1,299 and those savings come in the form of a free mattress protector, bed sheets, two cooling pillows and a Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen).

The Nectar Premier, now priced from $899 and designed to deliver high levels of pressure relief across your back and hips, comes with $299 of free gifts (pillow, sheets and a mattress protector).

The Nectar Memory Foam features in our pick of the best mattresses for all budgets, and comes with free shipping and returns, plus a generous 365-night sleep trial. If you need to get your hands on a Nectar mattress urgently, then now is a good time to grab one ahead of the official Black Friday mattress deals flooding in.

Save $499 - The best-selling Nectar has a sturdy, 7-inch foam layer that sits below a dynamic support layer and a Smart Layer with ActiveCool HD. This high-tech, phase-change material constantly adjusts to keep your temperature stable as you sleep. With $100 off and $399 of free gifts, plus a lifetime warranty and 365-night trial, this is a fantastic deal. View Deal

Save $498 - If you sleep hot, the Premier Copper has your name on it. On the top you’ll find a Quilted Cool Cover infused with heat-conductive copper fibers and heat-wicking tech. This is backed up by an ActiveCoold HD layer that uses phase-change material and pressure-relieving gel memory foam to hug your curves without overheating you. We recommend this one for hot, restless sleepers. View Deal

The cheapest Nectar brings the biggest savings (money off and free gifts) and is a great choice for all sleeping positions and smaller budgets. Both Premier models come with free gifts but no money off, though we will say that the free sleep-sensing Google Nest Hub is a great perk if you don’t yet own a good sleep tracker to give you insight into your snoozing.

As with all Nectar mattresses, there are six sizes to choose from (twin to Cal king) and you’ll get a risk-free 365-night sleep trial. Each model comes with a market-leading Forever Warranty too, plus free delivery and returns – not all brands offer that. While the brand doesn’t yet make any mattress toppers, there are plenty of other accessories available.

If you’re unsure of the Nectar and are looking for a well-made memory foam hybrid, check out our guide to the best Saatva Black Friday sales too. We also cover more brands in our round-up of the latest mattress sales in the US and UK.

