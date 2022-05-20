Pay just $1 a month in limited time only Hulu deal for National Streaming Day

There's a day for just about everything these days. Whatever you think about that, it's certainly working in favor of anyone looking to get a dirt cheap subscription to one of the best streaming services around. This just-launched Hulu deal is certainly not one to be sniffed, either, in the name of National Streaming Day.

Yes siree! Sign up now and, for a limited time only, you'll pay just $1 a month for your first three months of Hulu's ad-supported plan.

That's an 85% saving, giving you access to the latest Hulu Originals and exclusives, including the hotly anticipated Conversation with Friends, thereafter defaulting back to the still affordable Hulu price of $6.99 a month.

Hulu is also the new home for the The Kardashians, as well as plenty of other great TV shows, movies, and content for the younger members of the family.

So happy National Streaming Day! Make the most of this exceptional value Hulu deal and sign up before it ends with all the details you need to know below.

National Streaming Day Hulu deal in full:

Hulu with Ads: $6.99 $1 a month for 3 months

Gain access to critically acclaimed entertainment and Hulu Originals, all for just $1 a month for the first 3 months. Available to new and returning customers, while you'll miss out on the Hulu free trial, make the most of the 85% saving for a limited time only. Deal ends Friday, May 27

For those not eligible for this Hulu deal, why not consider triple the entertainment at an affordable rate with the Disney Plus bundle?

Disney Plus Bundle incl. Hulu and ESPN Plus: $13.99 a month

While Hulu normally costs $6.99 a month, for even more movies and TV shows, plus live sports, sign up for the $13.99 per month and get the Disney Plus bundle instead. That gives you access to all three services – Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus – under one cut-price subscription.

(Image credit: Hulu)

What can I watch on Hulu?

Hulu is home to a lot of incredible entertainment. From its own Hulu Originals, including the award-winning The Handmaid's Tale, to recent additions like the aforementioned Conversations with Friends, The Girl from Plainville, and The Valet, you can also find boxsets for adult cartoons like Bob's Burgers and American Dad!

There are also a ton of movies, too, including Hustlers, Death on the Nile, Palm Springs, 2021 Oscar-winner Nomadland, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday.