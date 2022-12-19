Need a last-minute gift? The AirPods Pro 2 drop to $199 and arrive before Christmas

If you're looking for a last-minute gift, and want to save some cash, then we've got a deal for you. Amazon just dropped Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 to $199.99 (opens in new tab) from the usual $249 price. That's a $50 discount and a return to its record-low Black Friday price. The best part of today's deal? The AirPods will arrive before Christmas.



Released in October of this year, the new and improved AirPods Pro 2 deliver enhanced noise cancellation and overall sound quality thanks to Apple's new and improved H2 chip. The sweat-resistant earbuds also include an extended battery life and a redesigned case that provides up to 30 hours of total listening time.



Today's deal is not only the lowest price we've ever seen for the AirPods Pro 2, but as of right now, the earbuds ship in time for Christmas Day. That could change at any moment, so we recommend snagging this epic bargain now before it's too late.



If you're looking to shop for more holiday bargains, you can see our roundup of the best Christmas sales happening right now.



Today's best AirPods deal

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

