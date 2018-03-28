Moto Fest offers discounts up to Rs 6,000 on popular Moto smartphones

Motorola has announced a new set of offers on its smartphones under the Moto Fest sale, with discounts on its smartphones across different price segments.

Covering low-end, budget and the mid-range smartphones, buyers can score discounts of up to Rs 6,000 on popular Moto smartphones like the Moto G5S Plus, Moto Z2 Play, Moto E4 Plus and Moto X4.

Additionally, Motorola has also announced extra exchange discounts and No Cost EMIs on some smartphones. The Moto Fest offers are available across Amazon, Flipkart and Moto Hubs.

Buy Moto G5S Plus @ Rs 12,999 on Amazon The Moto G5S Plus is currently available for Rs 12,999, after a discount of Rs 4,000. The device comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 13MP + 13MP dual rear camera setup, 8MP front camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

Buy Moto Z2 Play @ Rs 21,999 on Flipkart The Moto Z2 Play has received a discount of Rs 6,000 on Flipkart and is currently available for Rs 21,999. It comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 12MP primary camera, 5MP secondary camera and a 3,000mAh battery. The device also supports Moto Mods.

Buy Moto E4 Plus @ Rs 9,499 on Flipkart The Moto E4 Plus is a budget smartphone from Lenovo and it has received a discount of Rs 500, bringing down the price to Rs 9,499. It comes with a 5.5-inch HD display, Mediatek MTK6737 SoC, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 13MP primary camera, 5MP secondary camera and a huge 5,000mAh battery.