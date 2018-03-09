Motorola inaugurates new Moto Hubs in Kolkata

Motorola India opened 25 new Moto Hubs on 8 March in Kolkata with the aim of building up their offline presence across India. So far a third of Motorola India’s sales come from organised outlets.

These Moto Hubs allow the users to experience the device before they decide whether or not they wish to buy it. It’s essentially a demo store that exhibits all of Motorola’s products under one roof, including the recently launched Moto Z2 Force and Moto X4.

Aside from smartphones, the Moto Hubs will also include other merchandise such as on-ear and in-ear headphones, phone covers and Moto shells.

Moto Z2 Force

The reason that Motorola, currently a part of Lenovo, has exclusively brought out new stores in Kolkata is because eastern India contributes towards approximately 15% of overall smartphones sales in the country, according a report by Gfk, a German research firm.

Last year Motorola had announced to open 50 Moto Hubs across the country in metropolitan and Tier 1 cities. Since their re-entry into the market in 2014, Motorola has been consistently working towards increasing their offline presence in India via retail stores.

Sudin Mathur, the Managing Director of Motorola Mobility India, stated, “Our customer-centric strategy has helped us immensely and we have received an overwhelming response to ‘Moto Hubs’ across the country. With this we are giving smartphone lovers a fresh retail experience where they can interact and engage with the brand prior to the purchase.”

Motorola has even partnered with Poorvika Mobiles to increase offline retail in south India. This will include 43 cities across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka. Another partnership with Big C and Lot Mobile stores will enable the Lenovo-owned company to launch in 55 cities across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.