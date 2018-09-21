The best iPhone XS deals in September 2018

Editor's Pick Today's Best Deal: Apple iPhone XS (Instalments 64GB) Carrier: Verizon Wireless US

Congratulations. If you're looking to find the best iPhone XS deals in the early life of Apple's new mega smartphone, you've come directly to the right place. With TechRadar's specialist price comparison and our editor's handpicked favourites, you won't find better deals anywhere else.

That's particularly useful considering the general cost of iPhone XS deals on contract. Following hot on the heels of last year's 10th anniversary smartphone, the SIM-free XS costs from £999 upfront, meaning that shaving a few quid off of your contract deal is crucial. The name might not be the most inventive we've ever seen, but some of the iPhone XS's tech is. Check out the Smart HDR camera for example, or the new A12 Bionic chipset.

There's no point in going for small data on your iPhone XS tariff, as the best value XS deals from networks like EE or O2 give you well over 20GB. What's more, we've secured an exclusive deal with Carphone Warehouse giving you a £40 Currys/PC World voucher if you order from them.

So if you've decided that it has to be the iPhone XS for you, stick with this page as your buying bible for contract deals and the offers from all of the UK's biggest retailers and networks.

Our exclusive £40 Currys voucher offer on the new iPhone XS

If you've scanned our comparison chart and still aren't sure which XS deal to plump for, our exclusive promotion from Carphone Warehouse may just help you make your mind up. Order by October 7 from Carphone, and you'll get a £40 gift card from Currys/PC World in a few weeks. Click here to take advantage of TechRadar's exclusive iPhone XS offer

The top 5 best iPhone XS deals today:

iPhone XS | Three | £99 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £51pm

If you're more interested in the overall cost than you are a bulky data allowance (and don't want to pay an astronomical fee upfront), then Three is the network that's setting the standard for iPhone XS deals. You only get 1GB of data a month, but the monthly cost is just a tad over £50. This may well suit, if you're not interested in streaming videos and music to your smartphone. Total cost over 24 months is £1,323 Buy today's cheapest iPhone XS deal from Three

iPhone XS | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 26GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £66pm

Vodafone isn't the most competitive iPhone XS network in the early running, but this does become the most attractive option if you don't want to pay a penny upfront for your new smartphone. The monthly tariff here is £66 for 26GB of data PLUS you get you automatically get back £75 cashback, which - in our view - is even better than free upfront. Total cost over 24 months is £1,509.12 (after cashback) View this big cashback iPhone X deal at Mobile Phones Direct

iPhone XS | O2 | £250 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £48pm

This immediately jumps out at us as one of the very best iPhone XS deals you can order today. The two year cost is actually less than we predicted in the run up to launch, with monthly bills coming in under the £50-mark. Yes, the upfront price is high, but check out all of that beautiful data. A fair price on a phone this impressive. Total cost over 24 months is £1,402 Get our favourite early iPhone XS deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone XS | EE | £99 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £58pm

Without spending astronomical sums upfront, we think this is the best value EE deal we've seen so far for the 64GB iPhone XS. It includes a mighty 50GB of data to use on the UK's fastest 4G network. The monthly bills are down to less than £60, and you'll only be burnt for £100 today. Very competitive to be on the UK's fastest 4G network. Total cost over 24 months is £1,491 View this EE iPhone X deal at Affordable Mobiles

iPhone XS | O2 | £159 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £55pm

If you really need to crank up the data, then this O2 iPhone XS deal from Carphone Warehouse-owned Mobiles.co.uk really has to be worth a look. The monthlies fly up, but you get a gargantuan 100GB of data for streaming, downloading and surfing every month. And the upfront cost is more affordable than a lot of other similar deals we've seen, too. Total cost over 24 months is £1,479 Get this big data iPhone XS deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Where else can I buy an iPhone XS deal?

All the usual suspects are stocking the iPhone XS, with retailers and networks getting in on the action. Including:

How much is the iPhone XS SIM-free to buy?

We were actually pleasantly surprised by the outright RRP of the iPhone XS. Ok, we know, we know...it costs a mind-boggling £999 for the 64GB model (and £1,149 or £1,349 if you want more storage). But that's exactly what the iPhone X cost when it was released last year, and we felt certain sure that the XS would be priced higher.

So if you've put away a grand to spend on your new iPhone XS, check out the retailers below that are stocking it. Alternatively, head over to our best iPhone XS SIM-free price page to keep tabs on the best offers out there for this unlocked handset.

And once you've done that, be sure to also take a look at our guide to the best SIM only deals. If 4GB, for example, is plenty enough data per month for your needs, then you can grab a great value SIM plan from Three at £11 per month and save some money over the two year term.

Hands-on iPhone XS review and specs in brief

Like the iPhone X, but better

Screen size: 5.8-inches | Resolution: 1125 x 2436 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 177g | OS: iOS 12 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB | External storage: No | Battery: 2716mAh

That rapid A12 Bionic chip

Speaker improvement

Display remains staggering

Didn't you see the price!?

If the iPhone X was the massive innovative leap that we'd been hoping Apple would make for years, then the XS feels a lot more like the iterative update that we'd been getting used to over the last few Septembers.

But don't imagine for one moment that means Apple has totally rested on its laurels. There's a brand new so-called Bionic chipset in the iPhone XS - the computing lengths the company wants you to achieve with the XS are extraordinary. We've also been told about enhancements to the main camera, an extra 1GB of RAM and an incredible 512GB of storage on the costliest model.

Only you know whether you need a smartphone as advanced as the iPhone XS. But if you do, you won't find any better deals around than on this very page.

Read TechRadar's full hands on iPhone XS review