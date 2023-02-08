Huge Valentine's Day sale at Amazon: 50% off Echo, Ring Doorbell, Kindle and more

Amazon's annual Valentine's Day sale is live, which means there are some fantastic deals on Amazon's best-selling devices. You can score up to 50% in savings on the Echo Dot, Fire tablets, Kindle, Fire TV Stick, the Ring Doorbell, and more, and we're rounding up the best deals for you just below.
Some of our favorite Amazon Valentine's Day deals include the all-new Kindle on sale for a record-low price of $74.99 (opens in new tab) (was $99.99), the Fire HD 10 tablet marked down to $99.99 (opens in new tab) (was $149.99), and the best-selling Ring Doorbell for just $69.99 (opens in new tab) (was $99.99).
If you're looking for a cheap Amazon device, you can grab the 4K Fire TV Stick for $29.99 (opens in new tab) (was $39.99), and the 3rd generation Echo Dot smart speaker on sale for only $24.99 (opens in new tab) (was $39.99).
See more of the best deals from Amazon's Valentine's Day sale below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and discounts on Amazon devices are rare. If you've been wanting to buy the latest Kindle or smart speaker and want to save some cash, then today's sale is a great opportunity.
- Browse the full Amazon Valentine's Day sale (opens in new tab)
Amazon Valentine's Day sale
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: was
$49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The best-selling Echo Dot is getting a massive 50% discount at Amazon's Valentine's Day sale which brings the price down to just $24.99. The smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and control your new smart bulb - all for under $25.
Echo Dot (5th generation): was
$49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for a more robust smart speaker, you can get Amazon's latest Echo Dot on sale for $39.99 - $15 more than the record-low price. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask for the forecast.
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was
$49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're looking to stream your content in 4K resolution, Amazon's Valentine's Day sale has the Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $29.99, which is just $5 more than the record low. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
Ring Video Doorbell: was
$99.95 now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Another Black Friday best-seller is the Ring Video Doorbell, on sale for just $69.99 at Amazon - $10 more than the record-low price. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was
$169.99 now $118.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon's Valentine's Day deals include the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for $118.99 - $20 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.
All-new Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): was
$99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon's Valentine's Day sale has the all-new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $59.99 - only $5 more than the cheapest ever price. That's a massive $45 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the 8-inch HD display tablet that provides 12 hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): was
$149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon's Valentine's Day deals also include the 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet for a record-low price of $74.99. The 10-inch tablet packs a powerful octa-core processor and 50% more RAM than the previous generation. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.
Kindle Paperwhite: was
$149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
One of our favorite Valentine's Day deals from Amazon is the latest Kindle Paperwhite on sale for a record-low price of $109.99. The waterproof e-reader features a 6.8-inch glare-free display, provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks, and includes three months of free Kindle Unlimited.
All-new Kindle 2022: was
$99.99 now $74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The all-new Kindle was just released in September, and Amazon is offering a $25 discount on the newest e-reader, bringing the price down to a record low of $74.99. The handheld e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts up to six weeks.
More Valentine's Day sales
- Amazon- save on jewelry, candles, Uggs, and more (opens in new tab)
- Godiva Chocolates - free shipping on orders $40 (opens in new tab)
- Lindt Chocolates - Lindor 75-piece bags now $25 (opens in new tab)
- Macy's - up to 65% off diamond earrings, rings & necklaces (opens in new tab)
- Nordstrom - handpicked gifts that ship for free (opens in new tab)
- Shari's Berries - chocolate-covered strawberries from $34.99 (opens in new tab)
- Target - candy, treats, and home decor starting at $5 (opens in new tab)
- Victoria's Secret - lingerie, pajamas, and slippers from $11 (opens in new tab)
- Walmart - candy, party supplies, decor, gifts & more (opens in new tab)
See more of the best Amazon Kindle deals and the best Ring Video Doorbell deals happening right now.
You can also see more tech bargains in our Super Bowl TV deals roundup and the 2023 Presidents' Day sales guide.