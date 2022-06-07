Father's Day sale at Best Buy: save up to $100 on the Fitbit Versa 2, Sense and more

Dad's big day is almost here (Sunday, June 9, to be exact), and Best Buy's Father's Day sale is offering some epic Fitbit deals with up to $100 in savings. Today's sale allows you to score a gift for dad and save money on Fitbit's best-selling activity trackers.



Our favorite Fitbit bargain from Best Buy's Father's Day sale is the feature-packed Fitbit Sense, which is marked down to $199.95 ($299.95) (opens in new tab) - just $20 more than the record-low price. The Fitbit Sense includes advanced health features and GPS technology while keeping you connected with apps, messaging, and notifications. The swimproof smartwatch also tracks activity, heart rate, and sleep and includes an EDA Scan app that detects electrodermal activity, indicating your body's response to stress.



See more Fitbit deals from Best Buy below, including discounts on the Fitbit Inspire 2, Versa 2, and the Fitbit Charge 5. If you're looking for more deals for dad, you can check out our Father's Day sales guide with bargains on appliances, tech, tools, and more.

Father's Day sale: today's best Fitbit deals

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker: $99 $79.95 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Best Buy's Father's Day sale has a $20 discount on the Fitbit Inspire 2 which is the best deal you can find right now. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear, offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and provides up to 10 days of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $149.95 $119.95 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - You can get the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch on sale for $119.95 at Best Buy - just $20 more than the record-low price. The smartwatch provides a remarkable six-day battery life, works with Amazon Alexa, and allows you to store 300+ songs on your wrist.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: $179.95 $129.95 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Get the Fitbit Charge 5 on sale for $129.95 at Best Buy's Father's Day sale. The powerful fitness tracker is well suited for anyone starting to get serious about working out but doesn't yet need a fully-fledged smartwatch.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense: $299.95 $199.95 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - Our favorite Fitbit deal is the Fitbit Sense which is on sale for $199.95, thanks to today's massive $100 discount. The feature-packed smartwatch tracks heart rate, activity, sleep, and stress and features smartphone notifications, contactless payments, and GPS technology.

