Dell joins the Memorial Day sales with up to $500 off Inspiron and XPS laptops

Dell may not have officially joined the party, but it now has a number of terrific laptop deals available in its Summer Sale, featuring discounts of up to $500 on its Inspiron and XPS line.

If you want to have a browse around for yourself, you can jump through the link below to view the full sale or you can scroll further down for a selection of the best laptop deals (opens in new tab) in the Dell Memorial Day sale.

Our pick for the best offer is this Dell Inspiron 15 for $449.99 (was $599.99) (opens in new tab), which is a fantastic price for an all-purpose machine that can comfortably handle multiple tasks, such as general browsing, work, or media streaming. The specs on this machine give you a lot of performance for the price, the large 512GB SSD in particular ensuring there's lots of storage space for files, applications, photos and videos. Plus, the 15.6-inch display on this Dell Inspiron 15 supports 120Hz – an advanced feature we rarely see at this price. It's a fantastic bonus that means you get a fast, smooth and responsive experience when using the laptop.

As well as this, there are a few laptop deals in the current Dell sale that can suit smaller budgets or those with more to spend. On the cheaper end, take a look at this version of the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $229.99 (opens in new tab) – a solid choice for light work and most basic tasks.

Or, for a premium machine with a high spec, we suggest this Inspiron 16 Plus while it's a massive $450 off (opens in new tab) over the usual Dell XPS 13 (opens in new tab) pick. We still rate the latter as one of the best laptops, but the offer on the Inspiron 16 Plus is better right now. It includes an RTX 3050 that can better handle video/photo editing and some light gaming at mid-to-low settings. If you pick it up for this reason, though, you may want to consider a dedicated gaming laptop or gaming PC (opens in new tab) if playing the latest releases is your aim.

Today's best laptop deals at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15: $599.99 $449.99 at Dell

Save $150 – We think this is the best laptop deal available in Dell's latest sale. It's a fantastic price for an all-purpose laptop that's well-suited to general everyday use, as well as multitasking and more demanding work. A fast processor gives it a huge performance boost, there's loads of storage with the massive 512GB SSD and it also sports a responsive 15.6-inch 120Hz display to give you a smooth experience.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: $449.99 $349.99 at Dell

Save $100 – For $100 less you can sacrifice a few premium features to get this more budget-friendly Dell Inspiron 15 3000 in the current sale. The main differences are that it features a slightly slower processor and a smaller 256GB SSD. That's still enough to power your general everyday tasks or light work, while also giving you enough storage for all your most important files and applications.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: $1,449.99 $999.99 at Dell

Save $450 – Here's a huge discount on one of the most powerful laptops in the latest Dell sale. It's packed with top-end components, including the latest Intel i7 processor, a whopping 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD. All three ensure impressive performance no matter what you throw at it. There's even a dedicated graphics card inside – the RTX 3050 to be precise – that will be a big help with video editing and light gaming.

