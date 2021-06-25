Bring your website ideas to life with Zyro, and get it with a massive discount

Zyro is a DIY website builder that provides users with an intuitive, easy-to-use interface and powerful tools to combine aesthetics and function and make any website ready and competitive.

Apart from the free account that includes ads, Zyro offers some of the most affordable plans around. This summer, Zyro is making all of their plans' costs even more within reach with a massive 67% discount.

As an exclusive deal for TechRadar Pro readers, Zyro is giving away an additional 10% discount when they use the promo code TECHRADAR. This additional 10% is for all new users who are purchasing yearly plans and it's active till the end of this year. Zyro is also throwing in a free domain for one full year.

The thought of building a website can easily scare off any business owner, especially if he has no coding skills or website creation experience. Thankfully, website builders are around to lend a helping hand.

Website builders come with tons of tools to help users get their online presence started with minimal effort, but some of the top choices may need a slightly higher budget.

Even without coding skills, anyone can build a website with ease with Zyro. And not just any website, but an attractive one with all the functions required of every page. This is possible because of the associated tools that come with every subscription.

These tools include AI tools (AI heatmap, AI content production script, AI writer, etc.), SEO tools, more than 150 pixel-perfect templates to make the user experience a pleasant one, its own hosting platform, and a grid-based drag-and-drop editor that makes website creation an easy task.

With all of Zyro's tools, users get to create a website in five easy steps: choose a template, customize everything, utilize AI tools, pick a domain for your site, and publish it.

Why is this a great deal?

With over 150,000 websites built on the platform, powerful design tools and excellent interface, Zyro is indeed one of the best in the market. Users do not have to learn complex features or how to code, but will still have full control of the way their website runs.

For almost a tenth of the regular price, Zyro's plans have never been more budget-friendly, allowing anyone to have access to a platform where they can start building their dreams, starting with their website.