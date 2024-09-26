Squarespace Refresh 2024 empowers entrepreneurs with AI-driven tools to simplify website building and management, enhance creativity, and online presence – transforming how businesses build and manage their digital identity

Squarespace, one of the best website builders, has announced the new Refresh 2024 — an annual release that introduces new products, features, and updates aimed at empowering entrepreneurs.

As the digital space continues to evolve, Squarespace’s new offerings seek to enhance the way business owners build their online presence by integrating cutting-edge technology with user-focused design.

This year’s launch comes with a focus on helping entrepreneurs tap into the potential of AI, streamline their business operations, and elevate their creativity.

Harnessing the power of AI: Introducing Design Intelligence & other features

(Image credit: Squarespace)

Under its new Design Intelligence initiative, Squarespace rolled out a suite of AI tools. This new approach to web design combines two decades of design expertise with artificial intelligence, aimed at supporting and amplifying human creativity, rather than replacing it. The main feature in this regard is Blueprint AI, Squarespace’s AI-powered website builder.

Blueprint AI guides users in building customized websites, offering curated design and content recommendations tailored to each brand's unique identity. This feature ensures that entrepreneurs can create professional, bespoke websites. Blueprint AI is designed to assist users through every step of the website-building process, and it does not require any form of expertise.

Additionally, the Design Intelligence suite includes features like the Layout Switcher, which allows users to experiment with different design compositions quickly. Paired with Site Themes, a one-click styling tool offering various font pairings, color palettes, and button styles, entrepreneurs can easily create a visually appealing website that aligns with their brand’s personality. Also, there is the Brand Identity Management feature which acts as a central hub, helping users manage and deploy their brand identity across multiple digital platforms.

(Image credit: Squarespace)

Furthermore, Refresh 2024 introduces tools that help entrepreneurs to streamline business operations. One notable update is in the area of client invoicing. With this update, users can generate professional documents, including invoices, proposals, and contracts, all customized with their brand identity. Additionally, entrepreneurs can automate invoice delivery and enjoy low-fee Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments, allowing clients to pay directly from US bank accounts.

Squarespace has also expanded its payment solutions. With the native Squarespace Payments feature, users can offer payment options like Klarna in more countries. The system is available in the US, Canada, and the UK, with expanded availability in Europe on the horizon. In addition, there is a mobile app which helps users to manage finances and track payment activity.

There is also a new monetization option which includes the ability to charge for access to blog posts and videos while the enhanced donations system makes it easier for users to collect funds, manage recurring donations, and monitor progress through a streamlined dashboard.

(Image credit: Squarespace)

To help entrepreneurs better connect with their audience, Squarespace introduced new marketing tools that simplify customer engagement. These tools help entrepreneurs create automated email flows, allowing users to structure email campaigns based on customer behaviors and custom rules. The tool can also design campaigns that send thank-you notes to first-time buyers or offer discounts to new subscribers, ultimately improving customer retention.

Moreover, Squarespace continues to support business growth through enhanced analytics and business guidance. The latest update includes dynamic dashboards, detailed analytics, and step-by-step guides that offer personalized insights based on the user’s business type.

In terms of digital solutions, Refresh 2024 offers scalable tools such as the modernized Domains Dashboard, which gives users greater control over domain settings, including DNS configurations, email forwarding, and domain rules — all from one location. A new reseller API allows partners to earn commissions on domain registrations. The company also enhanced its old Acuity Scheduling feature to streamline appointment management. The new interface now allows users to reschedule bookings, contact clients, and generate automated invoices. All these can be done from the appointment details page.

(Image credit: Squarespace)

Bio Sites, a social-friendly "link-in-bio" solution, has been expanded to let users organize and share content across platforms. Entrepreneurs can now connect Bio Sites to their Squarespace stores or manually import products from other storefronts, turning social media followers into customers more effectively.

“Squarespace amplifies creative potential with an unmatched digital presence, tools to streamline business management, and support as users grow and scale,” said Paul Gubbay, Chief Product Officer. “As we enter this new era of entrepreneurship, we are excited to launch these tools that will transform how entrepreneurs build, manage, and scale their businesses,” Gubbay added.

