Want to get the best price on your Squarespace website? Here is how

Getting the most value from your Squarespace website doesn’t just involve choosing a plan, it's also about understanding the Squarespace pricing structure, using the best Squarespace promo codes, and timing your purchase to maximize your savings.

There are several ways to make the most out of your Squarespace subscription, and we’ll help you find them in this guide. We’ll also help you with some of the best Squarespace promo codes handpicked by our experts that can generate a great deal for you.

Not all of these tips and tricks will apply to everyone. Some of them exlusively apply to those in certain situations, such as students. However, read on and you are sure to find all the options available to

So, let’s get started right away.

Want to learn more about Squarespace before you buy? Check out our Squarespace review.

Picking the best plan for you

Picking the right plan for you will ensure you aren't paying for features you don't need. (Image credit: Squarespace)

Before thinking about getting the price of your Squarespace subscription down, you need to consider finding the right plan for you.

For example, ask yourself some key questions such as whether you need eCommerce tools, are you focused on content and design, or do you need any specialist tools such as scheduling or invoicing?

A good way to know what you really need and will use is by trying Squarespace’s free trial. Apart from building your site in this trial, you can check out their SEO tools, build your product cataloge, explore other customization options, and more. Likewise, if your site is on a free trial and you're using the Squarespace app on your iOS device, you can upgrade your trial to a Mobile Start plan using the in-app purchases. Mobile Start plans are valid for 30 days and don't auto-renew, making it a great way to get started with the paid version of Squarespace. However, these plans don’t include features like POS, Acuity Scheduling, Google Workspace, etc.

The Personal Plan offers a simple, template-based setup for creating content, adding pages, and uploading images or videos for most basic websites. If you need a bit more functionality, the Business Plan adds features like the ability to sell products, send invoices, and manage content memberships, making it a great option for small online stores that don't require advanced eCommerce tools.

Importantly, if your primary goal is to build an online store through Squarespace, check out their Commerce Basic plan. It is ideal for retailers new to eCommerce, while the Advanced plan is better suited for larger stores with more complex marketing and shipping needs.

Ultimately, picking the right plan will ensure that you don’t spend money on features and tools that you don’t need.

Signing up for an annual plan

Squarespace offers lucrative discounts on its yearly plans. If you’re a beginner and are opting for the Personal Plan or the Business Plan for a year, you can save around 36% on these deals. The Personal plan costs you just $16/mo annually instead of $25/mo, and the Business plan, which costs $36/mo on monthly billing, comes down to $23/mo on a yearly subscription.

Likewise, users who want to open an online store and sell products through their Squarespace sites can save around 30% on the Basic Commerce plan on annual billing as it costs just $28/mo instead of $40/ mo. Lastly, the Advance Commerce plan drops to $52/mo from $72/mo, saving you around 27% annually.

Student discount

Students can make a generous 50% saving on their Squarespace membership. (Image credit: Squarespace)

Squarespace aims to help students build personal portfolios, blogs, or even eCommerce sites without putting a hole in their pockets.

To utilize the student offer, just go to StudentBeans, sign up for a free account, and head over for a quick two-minute verification process. Once you’re eligible, you can get a 50% discount on the Personal, Business, or Commerce plans for the first year.



However, if your site auto-renews or you decide to upgrade or downgrade your plan, you'll be charged the full price for the next payment. Plus, the discount is only for current full-time students from an eligible college or university and not for alumni, faculty members, staff, high school or elementary school students.



This is a retroactive discount, which means if you already paid for a Squarespace plan without redeeming the discount, Squarespace can refund you the difference if you contact them during your first billing cycle.

Squarespace circle membership

Squarespace Circle members get access to an exclusive discount. (Image credit: Squarespace)

Squarespace Circle is the platform’s partner program for creative professionals. As a Squarespace Circle member, you are eligible for a 20% discount on new annual subscriptions for Squarespace websites, online stores, and Acuity Scheduling.



This discount applies only to the first payment of a new annual billing cycle and cannot be used for renewals, reactivations, or plan changes. Additionally, while this discount cannot be combined with other offers, it can be used alongside Squarespace’s domain offer, Google Workspace offer, and domain upgrade discounts​.

Using Squarespace promo codes

Keep an eye out for Squarespace coupon codes, which can provide discounts on your initial subscription. You can check out our Squarespace promo code page to find all the latest codes. The website builder also occasionally offers discounts and special offers, which can typically be found by signing up to the Squarespace mailing list or by building a site using the free plan.

Applying a promo code at checkout can reduce your upfront costs, making it an easy way to save. For example, for your first purchase, you can use the code TRADAR10 and take 10% off a website or domain on any plan.

Considering transaction fees

Being aware of transaction fees will help you better understand exactly how much it will cost you to build and maintain a website on Squarespace. (Image credit: Squarespace)

If you’re planning to sell products or services through your website, it's essential to consider the transaction fees levied by Squarespace on your website’s sales.

Squarespace charges this fee as a percentage of the total sale amount for each transaction. While some lower-tier plans have higher transaction fees, a more expensive plan with lower fees could actually save you money in the long run, especially if your sales volume is high.

For example, for physical products, downloadable products, service products, and donations, there’s a 3% transaction fee on the Business plan, while the Commerce Basic and Commerce Advanced plans have no transaction fees.

Similarly, Squarespace applies different transaction fees for digital products, such as courses, video pages, and membership sites, depending on the plan you're using. You'll be charged a 7% fee for each digital product sale if you're on the Basic plan. The Core plan reduces this fee to 5%, while the Plus plan has a much lower fee of 1%. There are no transaction fees for digital product sales for those on the Advanced plan. If you're on any other plan, the standard transaction fee is 9% unless you have a specific Digital Products plan in place.

Additionally, invoices have no transaction fees, and for Acuity Scheduling, there is no transaction fee from Squarespace, though payment processor fees still apply.

Getting the best price on your Squarespace subscription: Final verdict

Saving money on your Squarespace website doesn’t have to be complicated. You can significantly cut costs by going for the right plan, opting for an annual subscription, and using promo codes.

It is important not to forget to consider transaction fees and explore additional savings through student discounts or Circle membership perks. If you're still exploring options, you might also want to check out other popular website builders like Wix, Bluehost, and GoDaddy, which offer similar services with great deals.